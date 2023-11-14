Accidents cause delays on Fredericton's Westmorland Street Bridge

Fredericton police say two accidents Tuesday evening have backed up traffic on the Westmorland Street Bridge. (Gary Moore/CBC file photo - image credit)

Traffic is backed up on the Westmorland Bridge in Fredericton because of two accidents Tuesday night.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the roundabout at the bottom of Smythe Street shortly before 6 p.m., said Sonya Gilks, spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, Gilks said.

The exit ramp from the bridge down onto St. Anne's Point Drive was still closed as of 7 p.m.

Another accident took place at the southbound on-ramp to the bridge from Main Street on the north side, and tow trucks were at the scene as of 7 p.m., Gilks said.