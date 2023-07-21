Accidental Baldock industrial estate fire started in water boiler
A fire that destroyed more than 40 businesses on an industrial estate started accidentally in a water boiler, a fire service has confirmed.
More than 15 crews attended the blaze off London Road in Baldock, at about 18:15 BST on Tuesday, 11 July.
Hertfordshire Fire Service declared it a major incident, and remained on the scene for much of the following day.
The service confirmed the fire began in the flue of a wood-burning water boiler in one of the business units.
A spokesman said the blaze spread to the roof "and then throughout the remainder of the building - affecting a large number of business units".
Pictures of the scene five days after the blaze took hold showed the aftermath, including collapsed roofs and mangled wreckage.
