Accessorize Your Fur Baby With laēlap's Handmade Personalized Necklaces

New York-based dog boutique laēlap has debuted its first collection of accessories for the Spring/Summer 2022 season.

The range is comprised of handmade personalized necklaces, which make the perfect substitute for dog collars. Available in yellow "Starla," pink "dahlia," green "gaia" and blue "caela," the pieces feature a mix of different beads and hues for a vibrant look. If you want to go the extra mile, dress your fur baby in a chic crewneck or raincoat. Take a closer look at the offerings above.

For those who are looking to upgrade their dog's accessories, you can now shop the necklaces via laēlap's website.