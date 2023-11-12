Access Intelligence Plc's (LON:ACC) Low P/S No Reason For Excitement

Access Intelligence Plc's (LON:ACC) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.1x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Software industry in the United Kingdom have P/S ratios greater than 2.5x. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Access Intelligence's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Access Intelligence has been relatively sluggish. Perhaps the market is expecting the current trend of poor revenue growth to continue, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Access Intelligence would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 17% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 286% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 4.7% during the coming year according to the two analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 9.6%, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why Access Intelligence's P/S is falling short industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What Does Access Intelligence's P/S Mean For Investors?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

As expected, our analysis of Access Intelligence's analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

