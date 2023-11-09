How to access the Guardian’s global editions

The Guardian now offers five different global editions – UK, Europe, US, Australia and International – each curated for the readers in those regions.

These editions showcase all the journalism produced by our reporters and offices across the world, with the five homepages tailored to show readers in each location the best selection of our reporting, features, sport, opinion and more.

Most readers are automatically directed to their local homepage based on their location.

To choose a different homepage to be your default, you can select any of the five editions from the menu bar on your mobile browser, the dropdown menu in the top right corner of the desktop website, and via the settings under the menu in the Guardian’s app for iOS and Android.

How to switch on mobile



1. Expand the settings menu with the button on the top right of the screen

2. Choose your edition

How to switch on desktop



In the top right of the page, click the edition and choose from the dropdown

How to switch on the Guardian app



1. Tap Menu

2. Tap Settings (the cog wheel in the top of the screen)

3. Scroll down and select Edition

4. Choose your edition

Once you select a new edition, the app restarts.

Extras



In the Guardian’s app settings, you can also scroll down to Notifications and sign up to receive breaking news notifications and sport alerts relevant to your chosen edition.

Regardless of which edition you are on, you can also find, and bookmark, the homepages for each edition on your web browser using the format theguardian.com/uk etc or clicking here: UK, Europe, US, Australia and International.