Access to cash in ‘critical’ situation with loss of nearly 15,000 ATMs

Woman at ATM

Access to cash has now reached a “critical” point, business leaders have warned after the loss of almost 15,000 cash points in the past five years.

Campaigners are urging the Government to increase funding for independent cash machines and introduce shared banking hubs amid concern about the long-term survival of paper notes and coins.

The use of physical money rebounded last year as families seek to manage their finances during the cost of living crisis, while elderly and vulnerable people are more reliant on its use.

But a total of 14,400 free-to-use ATM machines have been lost across the UK since 2018. A further 37,000 are thought to be at risk of closure or conversion to a pay-to-use model.

‘An essential budgeting tool’

In a joint letter to Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, business groups welcomed existing Treasury plans to preserve paper money but urged him to do “much more”.

“We are writing to you as a collection of businesses and consumer organisations urging you to protect cash as a critical payment method now, and in the future, to uphold payment choice for people across the country,” they say.

“In recent years, cash has become increasingly important as the cost of living crisis escalates, and it continues to be an essential budgeting tool for millions of people.

“Now is the time for the Government, financial services regulators and industry to come together to establish cash as a payment method of the future, maintain payment choice for businesses and give consumers the diverse payments landscape they require.”

The letter is signed by the Association of Convenience Stores, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), the Rural Services Network, Positive Money, the Petrol Retailers Association and NoteMachine, the UK’s second-largest ATM provider.

Steve Makaritis, the chief executive of NoteMachine, said the existing banking infrastructure faces “significant pressures” and called on ministers to “maximise payment choice” for both companies and consumers.

“We want to see tangible action on the funding for independent ATMs to ensure free-to-use machines remain available to consumers,” he said.

Tina McKenzie, policy chairman at the FSB, called on Mr Hunt to use the upcoming Autumn Statement to protect access to cash.

Ms McKenzie added: “We know that small retailers on the high street and beyond require close proximity to deposit sites. We also want to see shared banking hubs and the preservation of full counter-service Post Office locations to guarantee easy access to these services.”

New laws are set to see banks forced to provide customers with free access to cash within three miles of their homes.

They will also be forbidden from closing branches without any alternative provisions to ensure that physical cash can be used.

Cash has ‘continuing role to play’

However, Rishi Sunak last week insisted it would not be appropriate to require all shops to accept cash, despite fears the switch to electronic banking could leave some customers isolated.

Asked whether people should have a right to use cash for payments in shops, the Prime Minister said: “I think it is right that people should have access to cash.

“It is a different thing for the Government to start imposing on individual businesses how they should do their business. I don’t think that’s appropriate.”

The Telegraph revealed in August that NatWest had granted itself “sweeping new powers” to limit cash withdrawals and deposits, fuelling warnings that banks are forcing customers towards a “cashless society”.

A Government spokesman said: “The way people access and manage their money has been changing for decades. Whilst we support the growing choice and convenience of digital payments, cash still has an important and continuing role to play as a legitimate means of paying for goods and services.

“We are making it easier for businesses to continue accepting cash – by ensuring the vast majority will be within three miles of cash facilities – but also making it increasingly difficult for businesses to hide their income, using improved targeting with new data sources and increased activity.”

