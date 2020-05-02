How to Get Access to Car Insurance Premium Refunds

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org/) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website has recently launched a series of blog posts that explain how the car insurance industry was affected by the coronavirus epidemic and what policyholders should expect.

Most car insurance companies are returning billions of dollars to their customers. This happens because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics show that travel dropped about 50% since shelter-in-place restriction began. Drivers can expect to receive relief anytime between now and June, depending on the insurer. The exact amount of money refunded varies on a case-by-case basis. While in some cases, the insurance company has decided to offer a fixed amount of money, other companies preferred to offer a certain percentage, thus the exact value depending on how much was the customer paying.

The following companies offered to help their clients and provide refunds:

State Farm , the country's largest auto insurer, said it would give policyholders an approximate 25% credit on premiums paid between March 20 and May 31; the credit from the country's largest auto insurer will return $2 billion to policyholders on 40 million vehicles.

Chubb Auto Insurance will offer a 35% premium reduction for April and May and will give out additional discounts over the subsequent months.

Allstate and Liberty Mutual are issuing 15% refunds on premiums, the companies announced last week.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'sGEICO said Tuesday it will give a 15% credit as policies come up for renewal between now and October, and American Family Insurance is issuing an onetime $50 refund per covered vehicle.

Farmers Insurance and its subsidiary, 21st Century Insurance , is giving drivers a 25% reduction in April premiums, the company said.

USAA , a bank, and insurer geared towards military members and their families, announced a 20% credit for auto policyholders on two months of premiums.

Progressive Insurance also unveiled a 20% credit on the April and May premiums.

The easiest way for a driver to see if he qualifies for the refunds is simply to ask the insurer. Keep in mind that millions of drivers are doing the same thing and the customer support teams are working around the clock, but still, it will take some time to get an answer. Also, make sure to check the insurer's website for the latest updates.

Consumer advocates highlight the fact that now is the perfect time to see if consumers are treated fairly by their insurers. Customers who receive very little or no refund should think twice about renewing the contract with the current carrier. Consumers can remind their insurers about the refunds some competitors and also emphasize the fact they are driving much less. The number of claims has dropped and the risk of insuring a driver has also lowered. Drivers should also ask for an adjustment in the amount of mileage that's factored into a premium, These justify a lower premium. Drivers are recommended to check car insurance quotes online periodically and compare prices of the current provider with its direct competitors.

For more info and updates about the coronavirus pandemic and how to save car insurance money during these difficult times, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"In these difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many drivers are facing financial difficulties and are having trouble paying for their insurance bills. Fortunately, more and more car insurance companies are issuing refunds or offer flexible payment programs," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

