“Accepted bid” – Romano says Chelsea player has one choice left to move this month

Axel Disasi looked certain to leave Chelsea with plenty of time before the deadline, but things have slowed to a crawl in recent days, and now we have even worse news for for the defender.

Fabrizio Romano has reported just now that Aston Villa have ended their talks over the defender, and are “considering different options.”

The move – which seemed very likely as recently as 24 hours ago – seems to have broken down because Chelsea want Aston Villa to pay more for the defender as they’re a direct Champions League competitor.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have had a bid accepted. It’s not clear if this is a lower sum because they’re not considered a direct Champions League competitor, or whether they just offered more to begin with. Either way, Romano says it’s “up to the player” whether to take that option or not.

🚨🇫🇷 At this time of Deadline Day, Aston Villa have stopped talks for Disasi, considering different options. Disasi agreed terms with Villa last week but Chelsea still request higher fee due to direct UCL competition. ❗️ Chelsea accepted Spurs bid for Disasi, up to the player.

Chelsea fans might not object too much to controversial move

Axel Disasi speaks in Conference League press conference.

Moving to Spurs as a Chelsea player is never a popular move, but fans likely wouldn’t object to this one too much, mainly because they don’t really rate Disasi as a player.

Spurs are desperate for defenders right now, as injury continues to threaten their season. They played Ben Davies and Archie Gray as a central defensive partnership in their game against Brentford yesterday, and Disasi would likely be an instant help to them.

He’d face a tough battle once the likes of Micky van de Ven are back, but could still be a really important player for Spurs this season. Still, that Villa move would be tempting given they’re in the Champions League knockouts now, and perhaps the Frenchman wants to hold out for another few hours to see if they return to the table with Chelsea.

It’s all down to him, now.