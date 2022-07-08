Accent: ‘I had to do something for him’

In the tiny community of Sarzeau, home to around 9,000 residents on the northwest coast of France, two simple gravestones sit side-by-side near an old stone wall, out of place among the generations of French families buried there.

The gravestones mark the final resting place of two airmen, a Canadian and a Brit, both killed in action during the Second World War. They are the only Commonwealth servicemen buried here.

Ana Gourcuff first learned of these graves during a trip from her current home in Gatineau to visit her family in Sarzeau, when her mother told her of the Canadian airman buried just metres from her step-sister.

Now a Canadian herself, Gourcuff said she was drawn to the grave and decided to see what she could find out about the man buried there.

“He’s buried super far from his family and family members who are dead,” she said. “It’s not in the same graveyard. So I felt I had to do something for him.”

James Lester Watkinson was a flight sergeant and air gunner with the Royal Canadian Air Force, who was killed during an aerial mine laying operation on Nov. 16, 1942, at the age of 24.

While Gourcuff couldn’t find much information about him or his living relatives, she did realize the two of them shared a special connection.

“I was shocked to realize he was from Sudbury,” she said. “And he died in my country at the same age I moved to his.”

Sudbury is the city that made Gourcuff fall in love with Canada as a teenager. Her first visit was in 1999, when her father, an English teacher, organized a school exchange with Sudbury Secondary School and brought her along. It was his last school exchange before he retired. She was 15 at the time, but in 2008, she finally fulfilled her dream and moved to Canada.

Touch by the coincidence, Gourcuff wanted to do something in honour of Watkinson’s memory and decided to handcraft a memorial plaque to place on his grave.

The plaque is simple rectangle cut from a plank of the same treated wood Gourcuff and her wife used on for the fence of their Gatineau home. Wanting to add personal touches from her home, she reached out to friends and neighbours on Facebook, asking them if they had anything they could contribute to the memorial. Strangers provided her with Canadian flags, maple leaf pendants and poppy pins, which she attached to the memorial with care.

On the plaque, she carved and wrote a message in both English and French: “You will always shine – Vous brillerez toujours.”

“I wanted something that would be meaningful but wouldn’t be official, something really coming from the heart,” she said.

But she was disappointed she didn’t have anything to add to honour his hometown.

But when she told her father what she was doing and showed him the things she’d gathered, he had one more thing to contribute.

“I said it was just too bad that I don’t have anything from Sudbury. And he said, ‘I want to contribute something, here is something from Sudbury.’ It was a Sudbury Secondary School pin.”

It was the finishing touch the memorial needed. With all the elements in place, Gourcuff set off to visit her parents in Sarzeau at the end of May, where she’d detour to the cemetery to place the memorial on Watkinson’s grave.

But for Gourcuff, the question still remained: who was he?

Mother ‘couldn’t stand the hurt’

John and Claire Chalmers visited James Watkinson’s grave in 1973.

They were the first of his family members to be able to make the trip, over 30 years after his death. At the time, overseas travel was more difficult and expensive, and James’s mother was never able to make the trip.

Known as Jimmy to his family, James was one of three children to his parents, Harry and Edna Watkinson. He had a brother, who died at age 11 in an accident, and a sister named Edith, who became Edith Chalmers when she married.

Though Edith herself died in 2000, her children, including John and his brother Jim, are among James’s only living relatives.

“His picture was prominently in my mother’s house, so I knew all about him and everything,” John said. “But I had never met him. He died before I was born.”

It was at the request of Edith that John and his wife Claire visited the grave during their trip in the ’70s.

“She asked us, since we were going on an extensive trip in Europe, if we would mind, if we were close by,” said Claire of their decision to find the cemetery. “She gave us money to buy flowers because she said, ‘I want to make sure he gets flowers for his grave.’ ”

Edith had kept a map from the war office, which included a marker indicating where James was buried, in a tiny French village the family had never heard of. They didn’t know what they’d been looking for on their visit. They didn’t know if the site was even marked. But map in hand, John and Claire traveled to Sarzeau in search of the gravesite that no one in their family had ever seen.

Claire, who spoke French, took charge of their search.

I went up to city hall to ask where the cemetery was and I had a letter from the war office from years before. And they looked at it all amazed, because, oh my God, somebody’s here for our soldier.”

In the years following James death, the details of what happened to him on the night he died emerged slowly, even though some are still unknown.

According to Jim Chalmers, John’s brother, the plane he was flying with a British airman was shot down during an aerial mine laying operation over Saint-Nazaire, just around 50 kilometres from where he’s buried.

“He was found by the villagers on a beach, north of Saint-Nazaire and Sarzeau, and buried by the locals,” Jim said. “Nobody found out about this until near the end of the war. Nobody knew exactly what happened to him for a good two years.”

During their visit, John and Claire came face to face with a man who remembered that night clearly.

“The man who was there said he would walk us to the cemetery,” said Claire. “He told us that he was 14, and he remembers not sleeping through that night because there were raids and bombings going on. And the next morning, they found the downed plane and then, washed up on the beach, the two soldiers.”

It was the villagers of Sarzeau who gathered their bodies and transported them to the church. They washed and cleaned them, prepared their caskets, dug their graves, and held a funeral to honour their lives.

According to Claire, the villagers took pride in taking care of their resting place, even decades after their deaths.

“When we got there, they each had a headstone with the names and everything on it,” she said. “And there were flowers on the grave already. Grandma (Edith) was crying when we showed her the photo. She kept saying, ‘Oh, you went so much out of your way.’ But it became a highlight of our trip.”

Of all the members of the Watkinson family, Edith was perhaps the most impacted by James’s death.

“My grandmother would have nothing to do with Remembrance Day or anything like that,” said John. “She just couldn’t stand the hurt.”

Claire added, “Can you imagine? Your 24 year-old son going off the war, and dying and being buried there, and you can’t even go to the grave site? She didn’t talk about him much. In fact, she couldn’t. She didn’t go to Memorial Day services. She was asked to be one of those Silver Cross mothers, but she said she just didn’t think emotionally she could do it.”

But even among those family members who never met him, in some ways, his loss still lingers.

“The whole family was deprived,” Claire said. “He’s the uncle they never knew, and they didn’t have another uncle. The grandparents spoiled them rotten but they had no uncles and no cousins.”

‘Maybe it wasn’t in vain’

During her visit to the cemetery in May, Ana Gourcuff assembled the pieces of her memorial plaque and placed in on James Watkinson’s gravesite, the same place where villagers regularly left flowers decades before.

The kindness John and Claire witness in that tiny French village that day has stuck with them for years.

“A lot of Canadian blood was spilled,” said Claire. “To think that many years later, it’s still remembered. You know, that they would think enough to have a church service, for a soldier from Canada that nobody knew that was killed trying to take care of them. It makes you think that maybe it wasn’t in vain.”

If she was still alive, John believes his grandmother would have been just as touched by Gourcuff’s gesture of remembrance as she had been 50 years ago, when she saw the pictures of the flowers on her son’s grave.

“It was kind of a surprise, something out of the blue; I never would have expected it,” said John. “It makes you feel like they appreciated what they were doing. That they didn’t die for nothing.”

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

mjensen@postmedia.com

Colleen Romaniuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star

