Accent Group's (ASX:AX1) Dividend Will Be Increased To A$0.04

The board of Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of A$0.04 on the 15th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 3.8%.

Accent Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 112% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 40%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 174.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 44% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.03 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.065. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.0% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. However, Accent Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. The earnings growth is anaemic, and the company is paying out 112% of its profit. Limited recent earnings growth and a high payout ratio makes it hard for us to envision strong future dividend growth, unless the company should have substantial pricing power or some form of competitive advantage.

Our Thoughts On Accent Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Accent Group's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Accent Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

