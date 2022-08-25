Acceleration of revenue growth in the 2nd quarter: +36.2% (+8.1% at constant scope)

Lacroix Group
·5 min read
Lacroix Group
Lacroix Group

 



PRESS RELEASE

25/08/2022

Acceleration of revenue growth in the 2nd quarter:


+36.2% (+8.1% at constant scope)

Revenue in the 1st half-year up by 32.8% (+3.7% at constant scope)

Annual objectives confirmed

Satisfactory revenue for the 1st half-year, in line with expectations

LACROIX's revenue in the 2nd quarter amounted to €173.2 million – an increase of 36.2% compared with the 2nd quarter of 2021, and an acceleration in growth compared with the 1st quarter of 2022 (+29.4%). At constant scope, LACROIX recorded a growth in revenue of 8.1%. This growth is mainly due to the continuation of good market momentum for the Environment Activity and Electronics Activity, and the impact of passing on the increase in procurement costs for certain components in selling prices.

In line with expectations, LACROIX recorded a revenue of €338.4 million in the 1st half of 2022, up 32.8% with regard to the comparable period and 3.7% at constant scope – a satisfactory performance, given the current economic situation.


Revenue (in millions of €)

Q2
2022

Q2
2021

Variation

1st half
2022

1st half
2021

Variation

Electronics Activity

126.0

81.1

+55.3%

248.2

167.8

+47.9%

City Activity

28.0

28.9

-3.1%

51.4

52.6

-2.3%

Environment Activity

19.2

17.2

+11.7%

38.8

34.4

+12.9%

Total LACROIX

173.2

127.2

+36.2%

338.4

254.8

+32.8%


Electronics Activity

Driven by the integration of Firstronic and a dynamic market despite supply-related difficulties, the Electronics Activity was up 55.3% in the 2nd quarter alone (+11.3% at constant scope) at €126.0 million. In addition to  additional procurement costs for certain components being passed on, it also benefited from the good performance of the home & building and industrial sectors, as well as a stabilization in the aeronautics sector.

During this half-year, revenue from the Electronics Activity rose by 47.9% to €248.2 million (+3.8% at constant scope).

City Activity

In the 2nd quarter of 2022, the City Activity recorded a revenue of €28.0 million, down slightly by 3.1% due to softness in the Signalisation and Traffic segments, but offset by the continued excellent performance of Street Lighting at +17% over the given period.

Over the first 6 months of the year, the City Activity was almost stable (-2.3%) with a cumulative revenue of €51.4 million.

Environment Activity

Lastly, confirming its role as a growth driver for the Group, the Environment Activity was up by 11.8% in the 2nd  quarter at €19.2 million. This performance is driven by all business segments, with double-digit growth in the Water segment – particularly on the international market –, and continued strong momentum on the smart grids business for SAE IT-Systems.

In total, revenue from the Environment Activity was up by 12.9%, at €38.8 million, in the 1st half of 2022 compared with the 1st  half of 2021.

Confirmation of 2022 annual objectives

Following a good 1st half-year, LACROIX is confident that it will achieve its annual objectives despite a persistently strained situation in terms of the availability of electronic components, inflation, and uncertainties regarding the evolution of the health crisis, particularly in Asia. Despite this context, the Group's markets remain well oriented, and the healthy momentum in terms of orders observed over the past few months remains solid.

LACROIX thus confirms all its annual objectives, i.e. an increase of more than 30% in its 2022 sales, combined with a current EBITDA margin of at least 6.2%.

Upcoming events
Results for the 1st half of 2022: 29 September 2022, after the market close

Find more financial information in the Investors' Zone
https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors/

About LACROIX
Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, safer, and more sustainable, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of smart life ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.
As a listed mid-cap family business, LACROIX combines the agility necessary to innovate in a constantly evolving technological world; the industrial capacity to produce robust, secure equipment; cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications; and the long-term vision to invest in and build the future.
LACROIX designs and manufactures electronic equipment for its customers' products, as well as IoT (hardware, software, and cloud) and AI solutions, particularly for the industrial, automotive, home automation, aeronautics, and healthcare sectors. The Group also provides safe, connected solutions for the management of critical infrastructure such as smart roads (street lighting, road signs, traffic management, V2X), and for the management and coordination of water and energy facilities.

Drawing on its extensive experience and its technological and business expertise, LACROIX works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. The Group helps them to build the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that are all around us, supplying them with the equipment and solutions for a smarter world.

Contacts

 

LACROIX
COO & Executive Vice-President Finance
Nicolas Bedouin
investors@lacroix.group
Tel.: +33 (0)2 72 25 68 80

 

 

ACTIFIN
Press Relations
Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr
Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

 

 

ACTIFIN
Financial Communication
Simon Derbanne
sderbanne@actifin.fr
Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • B.C. lacrosse team wins gold for teammate recently diagnosed with cancer

    Ben Pawluk, a 17-year-old lacrosse player from Victoria, B.C., watched Sunday as his British Columbia teammates won gold at the 2022 Canada Summer Games on the other side of the country. Two of his jerseys hung behind the team's bench throughout the tournament. While his friends competed in box lacrosse in Niagara Falls, Ont. — and ultimately took out Team Ontario in the final — Ben was undergoing chemotherapy in a Vancouver hospital. "It sucks not being able to make the memories with them there

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene