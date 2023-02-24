Accelerating Innovation for the Spinal Cord Injury Community

Praxis SCI Incubate 2023 Cohort Announced

Praxis Spinal Cord Institute is delighted to announce the SCI Incubate cohort of companies for 2023 as Battelle, inContAlert and Focal Lines Technologies.

February 23, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC – February 23, 2023 – Praxis Spinal Cord Institute is pleased to announce the three transformative technologies selected as the SCI Incubate program cohort for 2023. Three companies— Battelle, inContAlert, and Focal Lines Technologies [supported under the SCI Validate program]—will take part in the four-month intensive mentoring program to accelerate innovation into commercial reality for the spinal cord injury (SCI) community.

Following a worldwide call for innovations, the three companies were selected by an expert panel of people with lived experience of SCI (PLEX), researchers, and commercial leaders. The three early stage technologies address care- and cure-related treatments for people with SCI, with the potential to transform healthcare outcomes for the broader community.

As part of the Praxis Commercialization initiative, the SCI Incubate Program provides support and resources to help early-stage start-ups grow care- and cure-related treatments that address quality of life for people with SCI. Throughout the four months, the cohort companies have access to mentorship and networking opportunities to help them reach their goals. This support includes up to $20K CAD in targeted funding to help assist with key objectives set during the program.

As part of SCI Incubate, SCI Validate is geared towards early-stage innovation projects, and will be supporting Focal Lines Technologies. There is additional focus on PLEX-based user testing for developing the pre-prototype technologies.

SCI Incubate 2023 Cohort:

Battelle’s NeuroLife® wearable sleeve technology allows measurement of the nerves and muscles of the forearm with high resolution and in real-time. The result is targeted stimulation interventions that recreate complex, dexterous hand movements. Visit their website

inContAlert helps incontinence patients monitor the filling level of their urinary bladder. Wearable technology scans the bladder unobtrusively throughout the day. Machine learning algorithms developed using the patient’s data can then generate an alert when a predefined filling level is reached. This minimizes the risk of leakage and harmful over-distension of the bladder. Visit their website

Focal Lines Technologies [supported through SCI Validate] is a Vancouver, BC-based company pioneering in the field of smart material development and remote health technology and virtual care. An advanced e-textile sensor system, based on novel nanomaterials, seamlessly connects and monitors patients remotely for smart rehabilitation insights to help individuals regain independence.

Praxis is grateful to the Government of Canada, the Province of BC and Genome BC for funding support for SCI Incubate.

For more information please contact:

Amanda Maxwell, Marketing Communications Lead

Email: amaxwell@praxisinstitute.org

For general questions about the Praxis SCI Incubate Program, please email SCI_Incubate@praxisinstitute.org . Applications open again in the fall.

About Praxis Spinal Cord Institute

Praxis Spinal Cord Institute plays a key role in the development of new technologies and treatments for those living with SCI. Our vision is a world without paralysis after SCI. We advance research and innovation worldwide through networks of international researchers, health care professionals, clinical trials, entrepreneurs, investors, and PLEX.

Based in Vancouver, BC Canada we facilitate an international network of people with SCI and world-class experts who work together to identify, prioritize and solve the most urgent challenges.

Our multi-disciplinary, adaptable approach maximizes our impact, to accelerates discovery and innovation to benefit quality of life for the SCI community.

