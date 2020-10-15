Accelerate Diagnostics' (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shareholders Are Down 44% On Their Shares

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) shareholders, since the share price is down 44% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 44%. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 34% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 37% in the last three months.

Because Accelerate Diagnostics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Accelerate Diagnostics saw its revenue grow by 45% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. While its revenue increased, the share price dropped at a rate of 13% per year. That seems like an unlucky result for holders. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Still, with high hopes now tempered, now might prove to be an opportunity to buy.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Accelerate Diagnostics had a tough year, with a total loss of 34%, against a market gain of about 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Accelerate Diagnostics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Accelerate Diagnostics you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

