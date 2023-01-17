Accelerance Earns World’s Top 1% B2B Services Award from Leading Customer Review Platform

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Global business review platform Clutch has named Accelerance, The Global Software Outsourcing Authority,® as one of the world's top 1% rated B2B IT service companies in the world, with additional honors across a range of specialized technology categories.

Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, gave Accelerance its most prestigious annual Clutch Global Top 1000 award for 2022. This exclusive list of the world's best 1,000 service providers, heavily based on client experience feedback, includes only about 1% of more than 150,000 companies on the platform.

Accelerance placed high, ranking at 54 on the list of 1,000 chosen firms.

Accelerance, Monday, January 16, 2023, Press release picture

The recipients for Clutch's highest honor are selected for their industry expertise and track record in providing exceptional customer service and producing high-quality results for clients. Accelerance has consistently received highest client feedback for a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 overall score on Clutch .

The Clutch global award is based on four criteria:

Number, quality and recency of verified client reviews

Selection of clientele and portfolio of work

Robust company profile with competitive specializations and experienc

Strong brand awareness and industry recognition

"The Clutch awards send a clear message to the market: With extensive verified positive reviews, a robust portfolio of existing clients and deep experience across a wide range of tech specializations, Accelerance is an ideal advisor for companies looking to work with the new norm of high-performing, globally-distributed software development teams," says Andy Hilliard, CEO of Accelerance.

Accelerance's recognition as a premier service provider is timely. Western businesses are struggling to find vetted, trustworthy IT service partners able to help them through the ongoing battle for software development talent in a tight technology labor market, during a time of record cost pressures from inflation and interest rate increases.

Story continues

"This award captures our clients' experience with us at a critical time in our industry," Hillard notes. "With painful technology talent shortages, and challenges in understanding how to best integrate and leverage remote teams, we're thrilled to be acknowledged as a quality solution to these problems."

Besides Clutch's top honor, Accelerance also scored awards for specialized skills from Clutch's sister website, The Manifest, a business news and how-to site.

The Manifest's Most Reviewed Company Awards feature 15 companies that have received the highest number of new client reviews in the past 12 months in specific technology categories. Accelerance was recognized in key categories that clients seek for digital transformation: Internet of Things (IoT), mobile app development, artificial intelligence, augmented reality/virtual reality, software development, web development and IT services.

"The tech category accolades are a huge endorsement of our ability to help businesses find the exact right IT outsourcing partners all over the world not only for mature areas of software development but in fast-growing emerging technology categories as well," Hilliard says.

The awards are grounded in organic Clutch research and are not affected by a company's sponsorship on the platform.

"Clutch is genuinely thrilled to honor the brilliance of the global leaders in the ever-evolving development and IT services spaces," says Clutch Director of Operations Kimmie Champlin.

Read Accelerance's award-winning client reviews here .

About Accelerance

Accelerance is The Global Software Outsourcing Authority® offering world class software development teams along with professional consulting services. Accelerance alone has personally vetted more than 8,000 firms to create the largest certified network of the top 1% of software development partners across 40+ countries. Our trusted advisors help clients obtain skilled technology resources at affordable costs to drive digital transformation and operational efficiency. We empower clients to develop and implement optimal software outsourcing solutions through better planning, better partner selection and better engagement management.

CONTACT:

Lisa Morrell, Chief Marketing Officer

Accelerance

E: lisa.morrell@accelerance.com

M: (773) 556-5700

www.accelerance.com

SOURCE: Accelerance, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735381/Accelerance-Earns-Worlds-Top-1-B2B-Services-Award-from-Leading-Customer-Review-Platform



