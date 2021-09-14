ACC transfer will debut for Charlotte 49ers this week, just in time to fix their problem

Jalar Holley has a lot to lose.

Charlotte did, too, if the 49ers couldn’t find a way to get him on the field.

Holley’s once-promising college football career has yet to live up to the potential everyone around him knew he could reach. He started at the University of Miami in 2019 but was ruled ineligible due to academic standards. Last season, he barely played.

With few options and limited time, a phone call from a familiar coach helped Holley find a better home.

Holley, a former three-star recruit, hit the transfer portal in late July. His late move, combined with previous academic concerns, posed questions of his eligibility, but as of Tuesday, the redshirt freshman defensive lineman is available to play for the 49ers just in time for their first road game.

Charlotte is off to its best start since 2015, opening the season 2-0 with victories over in-state opponents Duke and Gardner-Webb. While the team’s defense has been much improved compared to last season, one thing remains the same:

Charlotte can’t stop the run.

In steps Holley, a 6-foot-2, 282-pound defensive lineman with the physicality to play as a three-technique on the interior line and the speed to play on the edge. He plans to bring a violent attitude to the defensive line that hasn’t reached its potential.

“Aggression, poise and composure all tie into my game,” Holley said. “Just playing with violence. Realizing that this sport is very violent and that you have to be a violent person to play on the defensive line. I just want to grab on to the other defensive linemen and pull them with me because it’s going to be a long road.”

The 49ers’ defense allowed 516 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground through the first two games, 255 of which came at the hands of Duke running back Mataeo Durant. Gardner-Webb abandoned the running game when trailing by double digits for much of the contest, but that won’t be the case against Georgia State (0-2).

Fourth-year Panthers coach Shawn Elliott served as the offensive line coach at Appalachian State for eight seasons and most recently in the same role at South Carolina in 2016. Elliott isn’t shy about running the ball and it should be expected that the Panthers will try to exploit the 49ers’ main weakness on Saturday night in Atlanta.

The timing, and location, for Holley’s debut are fitting. Atlanta is where his family resides. Though a Queens, New York, native, Holley finished his high school career at Buford in Georgia.

“We’re 2-0, but we didn’t really do anything yet,” Holley said. “This is a very big game, especially playing against some of the cats I played against in high school. It’s my season opener, but it’s definitely going to be a show.”

Under coach Manny Diaz at Miami, Holley served as a reserve lineman recording six tackles with three of those coming against UNC late last season. Once known as a team-spark plug with his viral dance moves at Miami, Holley has turned over a new leaf at Charlotte.

“That’s in the past,” Holley said in reference to his sideline dance moves. “That was my freshman year. I was young and trying to energize the team. When it’s time to play the game, it’s time to play the game. You can only dance for so long.”

While it’s clear Holley’s focus is on winning, he did just join a program that claims to have the “most fun in college football.” The 49ers’ sideline has been electric and Club Lit is no different. Head coach Will Healy’s energy has been noted across the nation, but it wasn’t the 36-year-old coach that caught Holley’s eye.

“I had a phone call with (Co-defensive coordinator Marcus West),” Holey said. “He broke down everything I needed to do and was really the only coach that wanted to give me a shot. So I was just believing in him. He knew how I was as a player recruiting me out of high school when he was in Minnesota.

“I definitely respect his culture. I respect the culture that Charlotte is stressing on the players. How could I not be part of something that’s as good as it is here? It’s a blessing just to be here. Charlotte is a little closer to Atlanta. Coming here was a business move, but I wanted to be close to my family.”

Holley was coined as “special” by Healy and the 49ers have started working him into the rotation at practice. His presence is creating excitement for fellow defenders.

“I’m ready for him to be on the field with me,” 49ers’ defensive back Jon Alexander said. “I know he’s going to make my life easier.”

West’s 4-2-5 defensive scheme fits Holley’s style, matching what he played in high school and at Miami.

“It gives me the ability to get that one-on-one opportunity,” Holley said about West’s defense. “In space is where I feel my game is the most effective. I feel like a four-down defense is perfect for me. I love the philosophy and I’m the most comfortable in it.”

Fitting in with the 49ers so late in the process has been tough on Holley, but with just over a month in a new city, he’s found a home.

“The biggest difference is the connection between the players here,” Holley said. “It’s a different vibe and I caught it in the first team meeting we had. It’s been so long since I actually felt part of a team. Since I’ve been on campus, I feel like a football player again. I can’t take any of it for granted. I have everything to lose.”