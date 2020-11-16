ACC shuffles schedule as No. 12 Miami won't play its next two games because of COVID-19

The ACC has made some significant adjustments to its schedule because of COVID-19 cases at Miami.

The conference said Monday that No. 12 Miami was unable to play the next two weeks because of COVID-19 positives and contact tracing. The Hurricanes were without 13 players at Virginia Tech on Saturday and would be below the conference’s roster minimums for the next two weeks.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play the next two weeks as scheduled but this decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of all teams,” Miami athletic director Blake James said in a statement. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority and we will continue to follow the conference’s protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play.”

The Hurricanes were scheduled to play Georgia Tech on Nov. 21 and Wake Forest on Nov. 28. The Georgia Tech game has been moved to Dec. 19 while the Wake Forest game is now on Dec. 5.

Wake Forest was scheduled to play a game on Dec. 5, so the ACC made adjustments to the Demon Deacons’ schedule too. Below is a list of rescheduled games as a result of Miami’s COVID-19 cases. The game against Georgia Tech will happen on Dec. 19 as long as Miami is not in the ACC title game. The Hurricanes are currently third in the conference and have an outside shot of getting into the title game over either Notre Dame or Clemson.

Nov. 28

Wake Forest at Louisville (game was Dec. 5)

Dec. 5

Miami at Wake Forest (game was Nov. 28)

Western Carolina at North Carolina (game was Dec. 11)

Dec. 12

Louisville at Boston College (game was Nov. 27)

North Carolina at Miami (game was Dec. 5)

Dec. 19

Georgia Tech at Miami (game was Nov. 21)

Multiple Week 12 postponements already

Miami’s Week 12 game was the second Power Five game to get postponed on Monday. The SEC announced earlier in the day that Texas A&M would be unable to play Ole Miss because of COVID-19 positives at A&M.

Louisiana-Monroe’s game vs. Louisiana Tech has also been postponed and Arizona State’s game vs. Colorado has been canceled. Ohio and Miami (Ohio) are also not playing Tuesday night because of COVID-19.

