ACC power rankings: Miami clings to top spot, Florida State bottoms out after Week 6

In a Week 6 chock-full of significant college football upsets, the ACC escaped the worst of the carnage.

On the road, its top-ranked team mounted a 25-point comeback to avoid a rough, late-night loss on the West Coast, though it may have gotten some help to do so with a second-straight controversial ending. Another team saw their coach surpass a historic conference record, passing a legendary coach on a field named after him.

Here’s how the 17 teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference rank after Week 6 of the 2024 college football season:

ACC football power rankings

1. Miami (6-0, 2-0 ACC)

Last week: 1

This week: BYE

For the second straight week, Miami and Heisman Trophy hopeful Cam Ward had to make a furious comeback in the second half to escape with a one-score win. Miami trailed Cal 35-10 with ESPN's "College GameDay" in attendance. Ward led the Canes to a late score with 26 seconds left. However, Miami was aided by a controversial no-call on a targeting call to allow itself to get its final, game-winning possession. Still, Miami remains unbeaten and is in the driver's seat in the conference.

2. Clemson (4-1, 3-0)

Last week: 2

This week: at Wake Forest

Clemson racked up 500 total yards of offense as Dabo Swinney earned career win No. 174, surpassed late Florida State coach Bobby Bowden for the most career wins by an ACC coach — ironically, on the field bearing Bowden's name. The Tigers look to have recovered from the season-opening loss to Georgia.

3. Pitt (5-0, 1-0)

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Cal

For the first time in school history, Pitt defeated North Carolina on the road, knocking off the Tar Heels 34-24 and picking up its first conference win of the 2024 season. The Panthers' 10-point road victory helped them gain the No. 24 ranking in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

4. SMU (5-1, 2-0)

Last week : 6

This week: BYE

There should be no question as to whether the Mustangs belong in the ACC following a 2-0 start in the conference, including a 34-27 road victory over then-No. 22 Louisville in Week 6. SMU's only defeat this year was a close 18-15 loss to BYU, which looks better each passing week as the Cougars have risen to No. 15 in the latest Coaches Poll.

5. Virginia (4-1, 2-0)

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Louisville

The Cavaliers outscored Boston College 18-0 in the fourth quarter to complete the 24-14 comeback victory at home and rise six spots in the rankings. Virginia continues its best start since the 2019 season.

6. Syracuse (4-1, 1-1)

Last week : 8

This week: at NC State

The Orange started Week 6 for the ACC with an impressive 44-41 overtime victory on the road over No. 23 UNLV. Despite a loss to Stanford earlier in the season, Fran Brown has impressed in his first season at Syracuse, with help from Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord.

7. Boston College (4-2, 1-1)

Last week : 4

This week: BYE

The Eagles were outscored 18-0 in the fourth quarter and blew a 14-0 first-half lead after being shut out in the second half. Boston College's last score came with 13:08 left in the first half — a shocking development with the return of quarterback Thomas Castellanos from injury.

8. Louisville (3-2, 1-1)

Last week : 5

This week: at Virginia

Following a 3-0 start, the Cardinals have lost back-to-back games vs. Notre Dame and SMU, both ranked opponents. Louisville has combined to commit four turnovers over the last two games, which have cost the team in a pair of seven-point losses.

9. Georgia Tech (4-2, 2-2)

Last week : 1

This week: at North Carolina

The Yellow Jackets snapped a two-game conference losing skid with an impressive win over undefeated Duke at home. Georgia Tech out-scored the Blue Devils 14-0 in the fourth quarter after blowing a 10-0 lead.

10. Duke (5-1, 1-1)

Last week : 7

This week: BYE

Duke falls three spots and below the Yellow Jackets following the Week 6 head-to-head loss in Atlanta. The Blue Devils are still just one win away from reaching bowl eligibility in Year 1 under Manny Diaz, and will head into the bye week with a few things to work on.

11. Virginia Tech (3-3, 1-1)

Last week: 14

This week: BYE

The Hokies dominated Stanford in an impressive 31-7 road victory. Virginia Tech nearly defeated Miami a week ago and lost its three games by a combined 14 points, showing that this team could be a threat coming off its bye week in Week 7.

12. Cal (3-2, 0-2)

Last week: 10

This week: at No. 24 Pitt

The Golden Bears have lost their two ACC games by six combined points. Cal hosted ESPN's "College GameDay" for the first time and built up a 35-10 lead on Miami. However, Cal witnessed a Heisman-esque performance from Ward in the second half and were on the wrong end of a controversial targeting call, which ended a potentially time-killing drive with less than two minutes left in the fourth.

13. Wake Forest (2-3, 1-1)

Last week: 17

This week: vs. No. 11 Clemson

Wake Forest snapped a three-game losing streak and a five-game conference losing streak with a four-point victory over NC State on the road after trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

14. Stanford (2-3, 1-2)

Last week: 12

This week: at No. 12 Notre Dame

Not all newcomers to the conference are enjoying success right away. The Cardinal was limited to just seven points in a 31-7 home loss to Virginia Tech. Stanford has been out-scored 71-21 in its last two games vs. the Hokies and Clemson.

15. NC State (3-3, 0-2)

Last week: 13

This week: vs. Syracuse

The Wolfpack injury added to insult during Week 6 of the college football season. Not only did NC State fall 34-30 to last week's basement dweller in these rankings, but also lost quarterback Grayson McCall to a scary injury in the first quarter.

16. North Carolina (3-3, 0-2)

Last week: 15

This week: vs. Georgia Tech

The bottom has fallen out for the Tar Heels in the last three weeks. UNC allowed a school-record 70 points in a pay-game to James Madison, blew a three-touchdown lead to rival Duke, and fell by 10 points at home to Pitt after being outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter.

17. Florida State (1-5, 0-4)

Last week: 16

This week: BYE

Even a quarterback change couldn't get the Seminoles' offense rolling. Since last season, they have failed to rack up 300 yards of offense in nine straight games. FSU heads into its second of three bye weeks seeking answers, as it needs to go 5-1 the rest of the season against Duke, No. 6 Miami, UNC, No. 12 Notre Dame, Charleston Southern and Florida to avoid missing a third bowl game in five years under Mike Norvell.

