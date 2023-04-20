ACC Now Podcast: How UNC, NC State and ACC football look as spring football winds down

On this week’s ACC Now Podcast, The News & Observer’s Andrew Carter is joined by Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com for a wide-ranging discussion of all things spring football.

Is this the year that North Carolina breaks through in Mack Brown’s second go-round in Chapel Hill? Might N.C. State, which entered last season with considerable hype, actually be poised for a breakout this fall?

And what to make of the ACC’s long term future?

