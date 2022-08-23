ACC Now podcast: Mike Elko and DE RJ Oben on first offseason of new Duke football era

As his first season as Duke’s football coach begins, Mike Elko joins the N&O’s Steve Wiseman and Luke DeCock to discuss his first few months on the job and his thoughts on making the Blue Devils relevant in the ACC again. Later, Duke defensive end RJ Oben joins Wiseman and shares stories about rubbing shoulders with top NFL players at Super Bowls and major events with his father, NFL vice president Roman Oben.

