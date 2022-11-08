ACC Now podcast: Mike Brey for NCAA tournament expansion, has concerns about adding to CFP

Notre Dame coach and former Duke assistant Mike Brey explains why he is in favor of the NCAA tournament expanding while also expressing concern for how College Football Playoff expansion could impact the college basketball regular season. Brey and Louisville guard El Ellis join The N&O’s Luke DeCock and Steve Wiseman on this episode of the ACC Now podcast. A Durham native, Ellis discusses what facing Duke and North Carolina has meant to him and talks about his journey from growing up in the Triangle to playing ACC basketball.

