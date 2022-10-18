ACC Now podcast: Hubert Davis on UNC’s experience, Jim Larrañaga shares NCAA tournament vision

Entering a new season following his team’s run to the national championship game, UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis joins News & Observer sports columnist Luke DeCock to discuss how his players have grown from last season’s experience, the addition of forward Pete Nance and more. Davis said he’s “shocked” Nance is playing for the Tar Heels this season and not in the NBA.

Later, Miami basketball coach Jim Larrañaga joins DeCock and The N&O’s Steve Wiseman to talk about the changing college sports landscape, the future of ACC basketball and his vision for the NCAA tournament.

