ACC Now podcast: How Fiesta Bowl CEO Erik Moses sees the future of bowl games

With a college football landscape changing as fast as it ever has, those in charge of operating bowl games are facing their own set of challenges, especially as the NCAA transitions into a playoff system with a larger field. Fiesta Bowl CEO Erik Moses, who holds degrees from both UNC and Duke, joins News & Observer reporter C.L. Brown for the latest episode of ACC Now.

Among the topics discussed are the expansion of the college football playoffs, and the future of big-name bowl games.

