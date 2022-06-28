ACC Now podcast: Deja Kelly on expectations UNC enters next season with, her NIL deals

Deja Kelly, who led the UNC women’s basketball team in scoring last season and continues to secure name, imagine and likeness (NIL) deals, joins the N&O’s C.L. Brown to discuss her success and development on the court and in the NIL space along with the expectations for next season’s Carolina team that is projected to be ranked among the top 10 when preseason polls are released. The junior guard talks about what it’s been like to juggle basketball, school and the obligations that have come from her NIL deals, how she’s put herself in position to thrive during the first year of NIL and what the future may have in store for her, as a face of women’s college basketball, and other athletes as the college sports landscape continues to evolve.

