ACC Network to feature league’s women’s basketball, baseball tournaments after new deal

Luke DeCock
·4 min read
Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

One of the ACC’s stranger television anomalies was corrected last week when ESPN reached a deal with Raycom to acquire the rights to games in the ACC women’s basketball and baseball tournaments that had been carried on regional sports networks — what used to be Fox Sports South and is now Bally — instead of the ACC’s own network.

Since the launch of the ACC Network in 2019, those missing games, the vestigial tail of the ACC’s legacy television deal — signed with ESPN and Raycom in 2010 — had been a source of considerable consternation among women’s basketball and baseball coaches, who quite rightly wondered what the point of having their own network was if they couldn’t find their most important games on it.

“It was just odd, you know?” N.C. State coach Elliott Avent told The News & Observer. “You push the ACC Network and the game of the week. That’s a big exposure piece. And then you get to the conference tournament and none of the games were on. It was just shocking that the ACC Network wasn’t going to carry the ACC (baseball) tournament or the women’s basketball tournament. It just seemed kind of odd. You had to explain it to recruits and they’d say, ‘Coach I want to watch your game but I can’t find it.’ ”

It became an actual, tangible, competitive problem during the baseball tournament in Charlotte, Avent said, when coaches and players would want to watch the other games only to find the host hotels didn’t carry the right channel.

When Jim Phillips went on a listening tour of the league after taking over as commissioner in 2021, this specific issue came up over and over again. Unfortunately, because it was essentially a rights issue between ESPN and Raycom, it was technically outside of his power to solve it — not that it wasn’t a constant topic of conversation between Phillips and the league’s partners at ESPN and Raycom CEO Hunter Nickell.

“We can’t not have ACC baseball show up in Miami during ACC tournament time,” Phillips told The N&O.

Untangling the leftover threads of that deal with Raycom has proven to be one of the trickier tasks in Phillips’ early tenure — and the legacy costs of that deal, including the costly buyback of rights from Raycom to launch the ACC Network, will eventually come off the books in 2027 — at which point each ACC school will get an immediate bump of about $3 million more per year from the ACC.

“It’s a one-sided deal. I can’t yell at them,” Phillips said. “They signed the deal. They got the deal. Congratulations. You got a great deal. Just like ESPN. You got a great deal. Congratulations.”

No longer a broadcaster and syndicator of ACC (and other college) games to over-the-air stations as it was for decades, Raycom is primarily a behind-the-scenes production services company now, with clients that include ESPN and the ACC Network. When the ACC re-upped with ESPN in 2016 with the intent to launch the ACC Network, Raycom was cut out of the picture as a broadcaster. The 2019 ACC tournament ended 37 years of television history in the ACC footprint.

Most of the rights and inventory Raycom held prior to the creation of the ACC Network were bought back by ESPN during the 2016 negotiations that led to the creation of the network — but not all of them. Raycom still held some rights granted during the ACC’s television negotiations in 2010, when then-commissioner John Swofford famously told ESPN executive John Skipper that he would only go all-in with ESPN for the first time if that network made Raycom a part of the package.

That included the ACC’s digital rights, sold to Raycom in 2010 and then subsequently renegotiated when the ACC later realized the increased value of its highlights and footage with the explosion of social media. That was originally designed to relieve the ACC of the effort of running its own website; it has since become a partnership trying to squeeze money out of those digital rights.

Other rights still held by Raycom included a package of one football game and two men’s basketball games a week as well as the women’s basketball and baseball tournament games. Raycom had resold those to Fox and other RSNs in a deal so profitable that it proved prohibitively expensive for ESPN to reacquire the rights in 2016.

The additional football and basketball inventory doesn’t offer enough additional value to justify the cost to reacquire it. But the tournament games caused so much friction that Phillips successfully pushed ESPN to find a way to get them under the ACC Network umbrella.

“When we asked about it two years ago, nobody could understand it,” Avent said. “It became such a big issue at the coaches’ meeting. They said nothing could be done. I asked how many years, and they couldn’t even tell me that. That told me it was a lot of years — four, five, six years. Then I got the email from the commissioner. I was shocked as much as thrilled. I was told it couldn’t be done.”

Never miss a Luke DeCock column. Sign up at tinyurl.com/lukeslatest to have them delivered directly to your email inbox as soon as they post.

Luke DeCock’s Latest: Never miss a column on the Canes, ACC or other Triangle sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt