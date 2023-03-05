The ACC men’s basketball tournament bracket is nearly set. When is your team playing?

In one of the more parity-driven seasons in recent ACC men’s basketball history, several teams had to wait until the final day of the regular season to find out when they’d next play, and against whom.

With one late game remaining on the docket Saturday night, things are far clearer than they were to start the day. The early games Saturday helped sort out the bottom of the ACC tournament bracket, and cleared up Tuesday’s schedule, which won’t feature any North Carolina-based teams.

By virtue of its win over Wake Forest early Saturday evening, Syracuse earned the right to be the “home team” as the No. 8 seed when the teams meet again Wednesday. Wake Forest slots in at No. 9.

The top of the bracket is where the jumble was at its greatest. N.C. State, which hasn’t played since Tuesday, was at the mercy of Saturday’s Duke-North Carolina matchup. By virtue of North Carolina’s loss, N.C. State slotted in at No. 6, while UNC fell to the No. 7 spot.

Duke’s win only served to complicate the process that won’t be finalized until the conclusion of the late game Saturday between Clemson and Notre Dame. The Irish are locked into the No. 14 spot, but the Tigers could finish third or fifth.

By the end of the Duke-UNC game, the top of the bracket was decided. Virginia secured the No. 2 seed with a 75-60 win over Louisville earlier in the afternoon, and Miami secured the top seed with a win over Pittsburgh in a game that started about a half hour before the tussle in Chapel Hill.

Losing moved Pitt into the battle for 4-5, and the coveted double-bye to Thursday’s quarterfinals as a top-4 seed, a discussion that won’t be resolved until the end of the Clemson-Notre Dame contest.

Here is what we know of next week’s schedule so far:

ACC tournament schedule

Tuesday’s games

No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 15 Louisville, 4:30 p.m.

No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Wake, noon

12/13 winner vs. No. 5 Clemson/Pitt, 2:30 p.m.

10/15 winner vs. No. 7 UNC , 7 p.m.

11/14 winner vs. No. 6 NC State, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

No. 1 Miami vs. 8/9 winner, noon

No. 4 Duke/Pitt vs. 5-12/13 winner, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Virginia vs. 7-10/15 winner, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Duke/Clemson vs. 6-11/14 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Semifinal, 7 p.m.

Semifinal, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Championship, 8:30 p.m.