ACC media days 2019: Live stream, team dates and players attending ACC Kickoff

Can anyone in the ACC catch up to Clemson?

That should be the most prominent of storylines during the 2019 ACC Kickoff, held at the Westin Charlotte Hotel in Charlotte, N.C. next week. That said, there are plenty more headlines that should arise from the event, including how Clemson coach Dabo Swinney handles questions after a turbulent offseason, the return of Mack Brown to North Carolina and whether Syracuse is primed to challenge the Tigers for ACC supremacy.

Here's everything you need to know to tune into ACC Kickoff 2019:

ACC Kickoff 2019 live stream

News conferences, which begin roughly 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra — on Wednesday and Thursday — theACC.com and Facebook Live.

ACC Kickoff schedule, speaking times

(all times Eastern)

Wednesday, July 17

Willie Taggart, Florida State (11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.) Steve Addazio, Boston College (12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.) Dave Doeren, N.C. State (1:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m.) Dino Babers, Syracuse (2 p.m-2:30 p.m) Dave Clawson, Wake Forest (2:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m.) Scott Satterfield, Louisville (3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.) Dabo Swinney, Clemson (4:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m.)

Thursday, July 18

David Cutcliffe, Duke (9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.) Manny Diaz, Miami (10:15 a.m.-10:45 a.m.) Pat Narduzzi, Pitt (11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.) Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech (11:45 a.m-12:15 p.m) Mack Brown, North Carolina (1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.) Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech (1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m.) Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia (2:30 p.m.-3 p.m.)

ACC Atlantic players attending ACC Kickoff 2019

Boston College

AJ Dillon, RB Tanner Karafa, DT

Clemson

John Simpson, OG Tanner Muse,

Florida State

Tamorrion Terry, WR Marvin Wilson, DT

Louisville

Seth Dawkins, WR Dorian Etheridge, LB

N.C. State

Justin Witt, OT James Smith-Williams, DE

Syracuse

Tommy DeVito, QB, So Kendall Coleman, DE

Wake Forest

Cade Carney, RB Justin Strnad, LB

ACC Coastal players attending ACC Kickoff 2019

Duke

Quentin Harris, QB Koby Quansah, LB

Georgia Tech

Jalen Camp, WR David Curry, LB

Miami

K.J. Osborn, WR Shaquille Quarterman, LB

North Carolina

Charlie Heck, OT Myles Dorn, S

Pitt

Maurice Ffrench, WR, Sr Dane Jackson, CB

Virginia

Bryce Perkins, QB Bryce Hall, CB, Sr

Virginia Tech