ACC media days 2019: Live stream, team dates and players attending ACC Kickoff
Can anyone in the ACC catch up to Clemson?
That should be the most prominent of storylines during the 2019 ACC Kickoff, held at the Westin Charlotte Hotel in Charlotte, N.C. next week. That said, there are plenty more headlines that should arise from the event, including how Clemson coach Dabo Swinney handles questions after a turbulent offseason, the return of Mack Brown to North Carolina and whether Syracuse is primed to challenge the Tigers for ACC supremacy.
Here's everything you need to know to tune into ACC Kickoff 2019:
ACC Kickoff 2019 live stream
News conferences, which begin roughly 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra — on Wednesday and Thursday — theACC.com and Facebook Live.
ACC Kickoff schedule, speaking times
(all times Eastern)
Wednesday, July 17
Willie Taggart, Florida State (11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.)
Steve Addazio, Boston College (12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.)
Dave Doeren, N.C. State (1:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m.)
Dino Babers, Syracuse (2 p.m-2:30 p.m)
Dave Clawson, Wake Forest (2:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m.)
Scott Satterfield, Louisville (3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.)
Dabo Swinney, Clemson (4:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m.)
Thursday, July 18
David Cutcliffe, Duke (9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.)
Manny Diaz, Miami (10:15 a.m.-10:45 a.m.)
Pat Narduzzi, Pitt (11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.)
Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech (11:45 a.m-12:15 p.m)
Mack Brown, North Carolina (1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.)
Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech (1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m.)
Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia (2:30 p.m.-3 p.m.)
ACC Atlantic players attending ACC Kickoff 2019
Boston College
AJ Dillon, RB
Tanner Karafa, DT
Clemson
John Simpson, OG
Tanner Muse,
Florida State
Tamorrion Terry, WR
Marvin Wilson, DT
Louisville
Seth Dawkins, WR
Dorian Etheridge, LB
N.C. State
Justin Witt, OT
James Smith-Williams, DE
Syracuse
Tommy DeVito, QB, So
Kendall Coleman, DE
Wake Forest
Cade Carney, RB
Justin Strnad, LB
ACC Coastal players attending ACC Kickoff 2019
Duke
Quentin Harris, QB
Koby Quansah, LB
Georgia Tech
Jalen Camp, WR
David Curry, LB
Miami
K.J. Osborn, WR
Shaquille Quarterman, LB
North Carolina
Charlie Heck, OT
Myles Dorn, S
Pitt
Maurice Ffrench, WR, Sr
Dane Jackson, CB
Virginia
Bryce Perkins, QB
Bryce Hall, CB, Sr
Virginia Tech
Dalton Keene, TE
Reggie Floyd, S,