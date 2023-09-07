ACC football Week 2 | Brian Burns holding in | Ovies + Giglio podcast

Ovies and Giglio give you their premature evaluations on NC State vs. Notre Dame, UNC vs. App State, and more. Plus, they welcome Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark to the show ahead of their trip to Chapel Hill.

Happy NFL Week 1 to all those who celebrate. Ovies and Giglio discuss what should be reasonable expectations for the Carolina Panthers and start counting down to a Brian Burns contract now that Nick Bosa signed a record-breaking deal with the 49ers.