The all-ACC football team is out. Who made first team from UNC, Duke and NC State?

Winning seasons in hand and bowl trips to come, North Carolina, Duke and N.C. State also all have players honored with first-team all-ACC status.

Three players each from North Carolina and Duke, as well as one N.C. State player, were voted first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference. The selections were announced Tuesday.

Running back Omarion Hampton, tight end Bryson Nesbit and linebacker Cedric Gray represent North Carolina (8-4, 4-4 ACC) on the first team. Duke (7-5, 4-4) has left tackle Graham Barton, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and punter Porter Wilson on first team. N.C. State (9-3, 6-2 ACC) has linebacker Payton Wilson, the ACC’s leading tackler, on the first team.

Hampton led the ACC in rushing yards (1,442), which easily outdistanced Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan (1,076 yards). Jordan was also selected all-ACC first team by the voting panel, which consists of ACC coaches and select media members who cover league teams.

UNC’s Nesbit lead all ACC tight ends in receiving yards (585) while tying for the league lead in catches for tight ends with 41. Nesbit caught five touchdown passes.

Gray finished second in the ACC with 121 tackles, including 64 solo stops. That included 11 tackles for losses.

Duke’s Barton made all-ACC first team for the second consecutive year while Carter made the first team after being a second-team selection last season. The only three-time team captain in Duke football history, Carter had 39 tackles, four quarterback hurries while batting down three passes this season.

Wilson, Duke’s senior punter, led the ACC in punting average (46.6 yards) with 50 attempts.

ACC regular-season champion Florida State’s Jordan Travis was voted as the top quarterback in the league, with North Carolina’s Drake Maye making the second team. That’s the reverse of last season’s results at that position.

Prior to suffering a season-ending leg injury on Nov. 18, Travis completed 63.9% of his passes, amassing 2,756 yards with 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Maye, last year’s ACC player of the year, completed 63.3% of his throws with a league-best 3,608 yards. He threw 24 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Maye ran for nine touchdowns while Travis had seven rushing touchdowns.

In addition to Travis, No. 4 Florida State (12-0, 8-0) landed wide receiver Keon Coleman, offensive tackle Darius Washington, defensive end Jared Verse and linebacker Kalen DeLoach on the first team.

No. 15 Louisville (10-2, 7-1), which will play FSU in Saturday night’s ACC championship game in Charlotte, landed center Bryan Hudson and defensive end Ashton Gillotte in addition to Jordan on the first team.

Second team selections from UNC include Maye, defensive end Kaimon Rucker and kicker Noah Burnette. Duke landed wide receiver Jordan Moore, offensive guard Jacob Monk and linebacker Tre Freeman on the second team. N.C. State is represented by wide receiver KC Concepcion.

The ACC will announce the players of the year on Wednesday and the league’s coach of the year on Thursday.

All-ACC teams

First Team

Offense

QB – Jordan Travis – Florida State (175)

RB – Omarion Hampton – North Carolina (178)

RB – Jawhar Jordan – Louisville (176)

WR – Malik Washington – Virginia (182)

WR – Keon Coleman – Florida State (165)

WR – Xavier Restrepo – Miami (147)

TE – Bryson Nesbit – North Carolina (117)

AP – Keon Coleman – Florida State (81)

OT – Graham Barton – Duke (126)

OT – Darius Washington – Florida State (104)

OG – Christian Mahogany – Boston College (156)

OG – D’Mitri Emmanuel – Florida State (104)

C – Bryan Hudson – Louisville (94)

Defense

DE – Ashton Gillotte – Louisville (161)

DE – Jared Verse – Florida State (135)

DT – Tyler Davis – Clemson (142)

DT – DeWayne Carter – Duke (117)

LB – Payton Wilson – NC State (184)

LB – Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson (172)

LB – Kalen DeLoach – Florida State (132) tie

LB – Cedric Gray – North Carolina (132) tie

CB – Nate Wiggins – Clemson (119)

CB – Elijah Jones – Boston College (118)

S – Kamren Kinchens – Miami (138)

S – Jonas Sanker – Virginia (89)

Specialists

PK – Andy Borregales – Miami (111)

P – Porter Wilson – Duke (124)

SP – Keon Coleman – Florida State (120)

Second Team

Offense

QB – Drake Maye – North Carolina (135)

RB – Trey Benson – Florida State (118)

RB – LeQuint Allen – Syracuse (95)

WR – Kevin “KC” Concepcion – NC State (138)

WR – Jamari Thrash – Louisville (128)

WR – Jordan Moore – Duke (68)

TE – Jaheim Bell – Florida State (105)

AP – Bhayshul Tuten – Virginia Tech (80)

OT – Jalen Rivers – Miami (88)

OT – Ozzy Trapilo – Boston College (63)

OG – Jacob Monk – Duke (82)

OG – Michael Jurgens – Wake Forest (80)

C – Matt Lee – Miami (81)

Defense

DE – Antwaun Powell-Ryland – Virginia Tech (113)

DE – Kaimon Rucker – North Carolina (97)

DT – Braden Fiske – Florida State (80)

DT – Joshua Farmer – Florida State (76)

LB – Francisco Mauigoa – Miami (88)

LB – Marlow Wax – Syracuse (83)

LB – Tre Freeman – Duke (55) tie

LB – Barrett Carter – Clemson (55) tie

CB – Renardo Green – Florida State (83)

CB – M.J. Devonshire – Pitt (81)

S – Malik Mustapha – Wake Forest (51)

S – Jaylon King – Georgia Tech (50)

Specialists

PK – Noah Burnette – North Carolina (110)

P – Alex Mastromanno – Florida State (121)

SP – Brashard Smith – Miami (96)

Third Team

Offense

QB – Jack Plummer – Louisville (34)

RB – Jamal Haynes – Georgia Tech (51)

RB – Jordan Waters – Duke (44)

WR – Devontez Walker – North Carolina (67)

WR – Jacolby George – Miami (57)

WR – Johnny Wilson – Florida State (48)

TE – Jake Briningstool – Clemson (94)

AP – Jawhar Jordan – Louisville (70)

OT – Blake Miller – Clemson (55)

OT – Anthony Belton – NC State (43)

OG – Michael Gonzalez – Louisville (66)

OG – Willie Lampkin – North Carolina (48)

C – Will Putnam – Clemson (72)

Defense

DE – Rueben Bain, Jr. – Miami (65)

DE – Jasheen Davis – Wake Forest (61)

DT – Aeneas Peebles – Duke (64)

DT – Ruke Orhorhoro – Clemson (63)

LB – Vinny DePalma – Boston College (41)

LB – Tatum Bethune – Florida State (30)

LB – Power Echols – North Carolina (28)

CB – Aydan White – NC State (80)

CB – Dorain Strong – Virginia Tech (53)

S – Shyheim Brown – Florida State (49)

S – Devin Neal – Louisville (45)

Specialists

PK – Ryan Fitzgerald – Florida State (81)

P – Jack Stonehouse – Syracuse (79)

SP – Tucker Holloway – Virginia Tech (73)

Honorable Mention

QB – Haynes King – Georgia Tech (31)

RB – Will Shipley – Clemson (42)

RB – Phil Mafah – Clemson (37)

RB – Bhayshul Tuten – Virginia Tech (15)

WR – Eric Singleton, Jr. – Georgia Tech (41)

WR – Malachi Fields – Virginia (36)

WR – Bub Means – Pitt (19)

TE – Gavin Bartholomew – Pitt (25)

TE – Dae’Quan Wright – Virginia Tech (16)

AP – Will Shipley – Clemson (63)

AP – LeQuint Allen – Syracuse (37)

AP – Brashard Smith – Miami (24)

AP – Jamal Haynes – Georgia Tech (18)

OT – Willie Tyler – Louisville (41)

OT – Francis Mauigoa – Miami (41)

OT – Eric Miller – Louisville (35)

OT – Spencer Rolland – North Carolina (32)

OT – DeVonte Gordon – Wake Forest (26)

OT – Jordan Williams – Georgia Tech (20)

OT – Logan Taylor – Boston College (15)

OG – Joe Fusile – Georgia Tech (38)

OG – Casey Roddick – Florida State (38)

OG – Anez Cooper – Miami (37)

OG – Timothy McKay – NC State (35)

OG – Javion Cohen – Miami (34)

OG – Kyle Hergel – Boston College (33)

OG – Chris Bleich – Syracuse (17)

C – Brian Stevens – Virginia (45)

C – Maurice Smith – Florida State (24)

C – Dylan McMahon – NC State (20)

C – Corey Gaynor – North Carolina (15)

DE – Davin Vann – NC State (28)

DE – Patrick Payton – Florida State (18)

DE – Xavier Thomas – Clemson (17)

DE – T.J. Parker – Clemson (15)

DT – Norell Pollard – Virginia Tech (45)

DT – Myles Murphy – North Carolina (40)

DT – Dez Tell – Louisville (32)

DT – Aaron Faumui – Virginia (32)

DT – Cam Horsley – Boston College (25)

DT – Kevin Pointer – Wake Forest (20)

DT – Zeek Biggers – Georgia Tech (17)

LB – DJ Lundy – Florida State (24)

LB – Jaylon Scott – NC State (17)

LB – T.J. Quinn – Louisville (16)

LB – Keli Lawson – Virginia Tech (16)

CB – Quincy Riley – Louisville (40)

CB – Al Blades Jr. – Duke (40)

CB – Jarrian Jones – Florida State (37)

CB – Fentrell Cypress – Florida State (17)

CB – Jarvis Brownlee – Louisville (15)

CB – Shyheim Battle – NC State (15)

S – Khalil Barnes – Clemson (44)

S – Cam’Ron Kelly – Louisville (37)

S – Andrew Mukuba – Clemson (36)

S – Devan Boykin – NC State (36)

S – Donovan McMillon – Pitt – (34)

S – Brandon Johnson – Duke (29)

S – Justin Barron – Syracuse (29)

S – R.J. Mickens – Clemson (19)

S – Alijah Huzzie – North Carolina (18)

S – Akeem Dent – Florida State (18)

PK – John Love – Virginia Tech (60)

P – Dylan Joyce – Miami (19)

SP – Joe Shimko – NC State (26)

SP – Demond Claiborne – Wake Forest (22)

SP – Alijah Huzzie – North Carolina (19)

SP – Kenny Johnson – Pitt (18)