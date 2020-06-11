ACC coach rankings for 2020: Mack Brown, Scott Satterfield trending up

Sporting News

You will be hard-pressed to find a ranking of ACC coaches that does not have Dabo Swinney at No. 1.

The Tigers have made five straight College Football Playoff appearances and are 38-2 in ACC play in that stretch. Swinney was ranked No. 2 in our annual 1-130 rankings.

Who's the next-best coach in the ACC?

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

MORE 2020 COACH RANKINGS
Big Ten | Pac 12 | Big 12

That is a more open-ended question. Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall took the Cavaliers to their first ACC championship game last season. Mack Brown led North Carolina to a 7-6 season and remains hot on the recruiting trail. Louisville's Scott Satterfield has the Cardinals back on the upswing. Those are the coaches who took the next three spots, but what should the order be?

Here's a deeper look at our ACC coach rankings (record at current school):

2020 ACC Coach Rankings

RANK

COACH

SCHOOL

W

L

PCT

OVR

1

Dabo Swinney

Clemson

130

31

.807

2

2

Mack Brown

North Carolina

76

52

.538

14

3

Bronco Mendenhall

Virginia

25

27

.481

24

4

Scott Satterfield

Louisville

8

5

.615

28

5

Dave Clawson

Wake Forest

36

40

.474

31

6

David Cutcliffe

Duke

72

79

.477

32

7

Pat Narduzzi

Pittsburgh

39

29

.574

40

8

Justin Fuente

Virginia Tech

33

20

.623

42

9

Dave Doeren

North Carolina State

47

42

.528

43

10

Mike Norvell

Florida State

0

0

.000

45

11

Dino Babers

Syracuse

23

26

.469

55

12

Manny Diaz

Miami, Fla.

6

7

.462

56

13

Geoff Collins

Georgia Tech

3

9

.250

57

14

Jeff Hafley

Boston College

0

0

.000

59

Quick reads

— First-year Florida State coach Mike Norvell is ranked 11 spots higher than Miami's Manny Diaz in our overall rankings. Norvell had an excellent track record at Memphis, but it's on him to pull up a program that is 18-20 the past three years. Diaz, meanwhile, went 6-7 in his first year with the Hurricanes.

10 Mike Norvell Florida State 0 0 .000 45

— Wake Forest is tied for the second-best record in the ACC the past three seasons at 23-16. It's a testament to the remarkable job Dave Clawson has done there, and a reason why he jumped up 14 spots in our overall rankings.

— Swinney, Brown and Satterfield were among the four ACC coaches who led their teams to bowl victories last season. The other? Pitt's Pat Narduzzi. The Panthers are 15-12 the past two seasons, but that includes a 10-6 record in league play. Look for Pitt to be in the mix in the ACC Coastal race this season.

— Keep an eye on first-year Boston College coach Jeff Hafley. He learned from Ryan Day as an assistant at Ohio State last season, and he won't be at the bottom of these rankings for long. The 41-year-old coach should bring more success to the program.

What to Read Next

Back