ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups are set. Here’s who UNC, Duke, Wake Forest will face

C.L. Brown
·2 min read

North Carolina at Indiana headlines the matchups for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge that were released on Friday. The Tar Heels and Hoosiers each return four starters and are likely to be the preseason picks to win their respective conferences.

Duke faces Ohio State at Cameron Indoor Stadium, in a rematch of last season’s game in Columbus won by the Buckeyes. The Blue Devils are 19-4 all-time in the Challenge, which is one of many records first-year coach Jon Scheyer will look to uphold.

N.C. State, which finished 15th in the ACC last season, is the odd team out this season and will not have a Big Ten opponent.

Wake Forest will travel to Wisconsin to play in Madison for the first time since 2002. The Demon Deacons, who hold a 13-6 record in the event, are 3-0 all-time against the Badgers but haven’t faced them in the Challenge since 2005.

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is entering its 24th year with the ACC holding a 12-8-3 advantage overall in the event and is 144-121 overall in games played. But the Big Ten has won bragging rights in each of the past three seasons.

Carolina twice faced IU in the Challenge during seasons it won the national title. In the 2004-05 season, the Heels won in Bloomington in a homecoming for Sean May, who is now an assistant coach. In the 2016-17 season, the Heels lost in Assembly Hall. The Heels are 1-3 in the Challenge against the Hoosiers and have a losing record in the the series, 6-9.

The Challenge will feature a pair of firsts including Maryland at Louisville. The Terrapins’ departure from the ACC, as one of its flagship members, created the void for the Cardinals to serve as their replacement.

Syracuse has also never played Illinois in the Challenge. Here’s the complete list of games:

2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pitt at Northwestern

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Ohio State at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Indiana

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska

