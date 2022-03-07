ACC announces awards. Players from Duke, Wake, UNC and NC State among those honored

After finishing alone in first place in the ACC regular-season standings for the first time since 2006, Duke missed on two top league-wide awards on Monday but snared two others.

While Wake Forest swept the coach of the year and player of the year awards in Steve Forbes and Alondes Williams, Duke’s Paolo Banchero was named the ACC’s top freshman and Mark Williams the league’s defensive player of the year.

All-ACC awards are determined by a 78-person voting panel established by the league office. It includes the 15 head coaches as well as a mix of media members.

Wake Forest is in the midst of a dramatic resurgence, having won 10 more ACC games this season after going 3-15 in the ACC last season in Forbes’ first at the school

The Demon Deacons (23-8, 13-7 ACC) finished fifth in the ACC regular-season standings, their best finish since tying for second in 2009.

Alondes Williams, a 6-5 guard from Milwaukee who transferred to Wake Forest this season from Oklahoma, averaged 19.3 points and 5.3 assists this season.

He led the ACC in scoring and assists entering Saturday’s final day of regular season play. With Wake Forest having finished the regular season on Wednesday, Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim scored 30 points in a loss to Miami to edge Williams by one point for the regular-season scoring title.

Williams still has a chance to win the scoring title as that race includes post-season play.

Regardless, he’s the first Wake Forest player since Josh Howard in 2003 to win the ACC’s player of the year award.

While Williams received 41 votes from the ACC’s panel, North Carolina center Armando Bacot finished second in the balloting with 31 votes.

Banchero, a 6-10 forward, averaged 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for No. 4 Duke (26-5, 16-4 ACC).

Mark Williams, a 7-1 sophomore center, led the ACC in blocked shots (87).

N.C. State’s Dereon Seabron, a sophomore forward, was named the ACC’s most improved player in a tight voting race over Clemson’s P.J. Hall.

The ACC’s sixth man of the year is Florida State freshman Matthew Cleveland.

Alondes Williams, Bacot and Banchero were joined on the all-ACC first team by Boeheim and Miami’s Kameron McGusty.

The second team includes Seabron, Duke’s Wendell Moore, Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley and Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma and Jake LaRavia of Wake Forest.

The third team is Duke’s Mark Williams, Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin, Virginia’s Jayden Gardner, Miami’s Isaiah Wong and Michael Devoe of Georgia Tech.

Duke landed three players on the all-rookie team in Banchero, A.J. Griffin and Trevor Keels. They were joined by N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith and Notre Dame’s Wesley.

Mark Williams headed the all-defensive team which also included Virginia’s Reece Beekman, North Carolina’s Leaky Black, Miami’s Charlie Moore and Duke’s Wendell Moore.

2021-22 ACC Award Winners

Player of Year: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

Rookie of Year: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Coach of Year: Steve Forbes, Wake Forest

Defensive Player of Year: Mark Williams, Duke

Most Improved Player: Dereon Seabron, NC State

Sixth Man of Year: Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

2021-22 All-ACC Team

First Team

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 380

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 373

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 372

Kameron McGusty, Miami, 315

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 241

Second Team

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 192

Dereon Seabron, NC State, 166

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 161

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 148

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 147

Third Team

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 131

Mark Williams, Duke, 119

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 119

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 106

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 105

Honorable Mention

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 84

PJ Hall, Clemson, 72

John Hugley, Pitt, 54

Charlie Moore, Miami, 42

Brady Manek, North Carolina, 38

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 22

AJ Griffin, Duke, 22

Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame, 20

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 15

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 15

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

ACC Player of the Year

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 41 votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 31

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6

ACC Freshman of the Year

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 72 votes

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 4

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1

Trevor Keels, Duke, 1

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Mark Williams, Duke, 46 votes

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 20

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 7

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3

Charlie Moore, Miami, 2

ACC Most Improved Player

Dereon Seabron, NC State, 33 votes

PJ Hall, Clemson, 28

Mark Williams, Duke, 4

John Hugley, Pitt, 4

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 3

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 2

James Karnik, Boston College, 1

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 1

ACC Sixth Man of the Year

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 52 votes

El Ellis, Louisville, 6

Anthony Walker, Miami, 6

Khadim Sy, Wake Forest, 6

Kadin Shedrick, Virginia, 5

Quinten Post, Boston College, 2

Cam Hayes, NC State, 1

ACC Coach of the Year

Steve Forbes, Wake Forest, 40 votes

Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 19

Mike Brey, Notre Dame, 13

Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 3

Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 1

Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 1

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1

All-ACC Defensive Team

Mark Williams, Duke, 77 votes

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 69

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55

Charlie Moore, Miami, 45

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 33

All-Rookie Team

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 77 votes

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 73

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 72

AJ Griffin, Duke, 66

Trevor Keels, Duke, 50