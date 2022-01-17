ACC against CFP expansion, mysterious cold case of Tupac and Jim Mora

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde break down the ACC's stance against the expansion of the College Football Playoffs. Are we really in danger of sticking with four? What would make the ACC move off of their stance?

The guys then perform a deep dive into Rivals writer Rob Cassidy's tweet saying current UConn coach Jim Mora told Najee Harris that he knows who killed the rapper Tupac. Will Mora come clean and reveal the murderer?

We also opine about the Caleb Williams portal situation, Chip Kelly's contract extension and Hawaii's coaching search.

