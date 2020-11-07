ACB raids residence of KAS officer B Sudha over allegations of illicit property gain

A visual of the recovery in the raid at B Sudha's residence on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7 (ANI): The residence of Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer Dr B Sudha in Bengaluru was on Saturday raided by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the allegations of illicit property.

Her house at Tindlu, a flat in Yalahanka and other properties were raided by the ACB, officials said. Sudha, who had served as a special land acquisition officer in the Bengaluru Development Authority, is currently working as an administrative officer in the Biotechnology department.

The officials said gold ornaments were seized in the raid, which was conducted after a complaint was received alleging she had amassed illicit property and gains in the past few years. (ANI)