ACAwise, An Industry-Leading ACA Reporting Provider, Is Accepting Clients For TY 2022

ROCH HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / The new year is approaching, and many IRS filing requirements for employers come with it. Businesses that offer their employees health insurance coverage must be aware of the filing obligations that come with this, or they risk failing to comply with the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The IRS requires that applicable large employers (ALE), those with 50 or more full-time and full-time equivalent employees, complete ACA reporting annually. This is done by completing the applicable ACA Forms 1094-B/C and 1095-B/C. In addition to filing with the IRS, employers must also distribute form copies to their employees. As these filing requirements are complex and time-consuming, choosing ACA reporting software is the best option for avoiding rejected forms and hefty IRS penalties.

With years of e-filing experience and clients across a variety of industries, ACAwise offers a complete solution for ACA reporting and is accepting new clients for the 2022 tax year. ACAwise provides two services that are flexible enough to meet the unique needs of every organization.

The ACA Core services are designed for employers who are comfortable with generating their own ACA codes on Form 1095-C but are seeking a complete solution for form generation and E-filing with the IRS and the State.

The ACA Elite services are designed for employers who would prefer that their ACA Form 1095-C codes are generated by a team of professionals based on the employee data they provide. They also are seeking a solution to E-file ACA Forms 1095-B/C with the IRS and their state.

The ACAwise team performs a series of data validations, including IRS Business Rules validations, data integrity checks, and XML Schema validations to ensure accuracy in reporting. TIN Matching ensures that your employees' SSN matches the SSA database, this significantly reduces the chance of TIN errors. Their team is also experienced in dealing with complex filing circumstances such as COBRA, rehires, and more.

ACAwise, the comprehensive ACA Reporting Software offers many add-on services to round out their clients' reporting process. State ACA reporting is supported for all the states that require this. There are also options available for meeting recipient copy requirements. Clients can choose postal mailing services complete with USPS Validations or enable their recipients to access their forms online through the secure ACAwise portal. ACAwise also supports prior-year filing for clients that need to get caught up.

When asked about the upcoming ACA reporting, CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ACAwise, Agie Sundaram stated, "ACAwise is a cutting-edge, industry-leading solution for Affordable Care Act reporting. With the best functionality and features available out there and an experienced team of experts, we are able to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes across all industries."

