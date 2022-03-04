‘Acapulco,’ Starring ‘CODA’ SAG Winner Eugenio Derbez, Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

It’s a good time to be Eugenio Derbez.

At last week’s Screen Actors Guild awards, “CODA” took home the top prize for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The film, which features Derbez as choir director “Mr. V,” immediately saw its Oscar buzz skyrocket. Now there’s more good news for Derbez: His Apple TV+ comedy series “Acapulco” has just been renewed for Season 2.

“Acapulco” stars Derbez as the present-day iteration of Maximo Gallardo Ramos, a wealthy man living in Malibu who recounts his rags-to-riches journey to his nephew. Viewers learn that he began his career by working as a pool boy at the Las Colinas Resort in Acapulco, with Enrique Arrizon playing Maximo’s younger self and Erick Saldaña as an even younger Maximo. The bilingual series was loosely inspired by the 2017 Lionsgate film “How to Be a Latin Lover,” which also stars Derbez as a wealthy man looking back on his days as a pool boy.

The original film was critically panned, but the new series has fared much better as critics praised its ability to blend nostalgic comedy with real-world drama. “‘Acapulco’ earns its careful portions of sentimentality, partly because this is a show that doesn’t shy away from the tinge of melancholy,” IndieWire’s Steve Greene wrote in his review. “There’s a strain of tenderhearted goofiness to go along with some very funny setups.”

“Acapulco” was created by Eduardo Cisneros, Jason Shuman, and showrunner Austin Winsberg. The first season is available to stream now on Apple TV+. No word on when the second season will begin filming or be released.

