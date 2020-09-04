Acadians on Team Higgs say PCs in northern N.B. want in

Progressive Conservative candidate Jean-Gérard Chiasson says he has taken some heat for aligning with Blaine Higgs in the riding that was abandoned by the party's only francophone deputy.

"I've been accused of being a traitor. I've been accused of being anti-francophone," said Chiasson who is running in the riding of Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou.

But he doesn't let that stop him from making his pitch.

"I'm going from places to places with big speakers ... and I'm telling everybody, 'We have to be in the government. We have to be represented as francophones. We have to be there.'"

It's a strategy that just might work, says Roger Ouellette, professor of political science at the University of Moncton.

"Higgs has a path to a majority victory without the francophones," said Ouellette.

"So the question is: Do we want to be on the sidelines or do we want to be in the room. That's the ballot question for the francophones."

Ouellette says its also works in Higgs's favour that he's surrounded by francophone advisors, including PC party president Claude Williams, chief of staff, Louis Leger and PC campaign veteran Paul D'Astous, who's also been recruiting for the party.

Qualified candidates

Ouellette gives them credit for helping Higgs attract qualified candidates in the north, including Joanne Bérubé Gagné in Edmundston-Madawaska Centre, Marie-Eve Castonguay in Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston, and Diane Carey in Tracadie-Sheila.

Tracadie-Sheila voted PC for two decades before the riding was redrafted. It went Liberal in 2014 and again, in 2018.

"It's just unfortunate that we don't have more voices from northern New Brunswick that are there to advise the premier," said Carey, who recently met with Higgs.

"The conversation that I had with the premier was very positive and I don't have any doubt that we're going to work well together," she said.

'Problem is the leader'

New Brunswick's Acadian Society, La Société de l'Acadie du Nouveau-Brunswick, made a point of releasing some harsh criticism of Higgs less than two weeks before election day.

President Alexandre Doucet said it's no secret that under Higgs, the PCs are struggling to make progress with the francophone electorate.

"We don't have a problem with the party," Doucet told the CBC. "The problem is the leader."

