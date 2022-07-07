Acadian Games finals return to Saint John after two years

Even on such short notice and with less time to practise, the spirits remained high at the Acadian Games finals in Saint John on Saturday.

Although the pandemic made it disappear for the last two years, the big youth celebration for Acadians in the Atlantic provinces was back this year, running from Friday to Sunday, with more than 1,000 participants.

11-year-old Clément Arsenault, from the Acadian Peninsula, was looking forward to the track and field event on Sunday.

His team did not win in the mini handball this year.

"[We] needed a bit more effort," said Arsenault on the loss. He plans to change his discipline to soccer next year as he will pass the age limit for handball.

The team was trained by three coaches including his older brother Olivier Arsenault and mother Marie-Pierre Hétu.

According to Coach Arsenault, there were minor mistakes that could have been improved if the team had more time.

"If we could have started in September like we do usually, the level of the entire competition would have been higher," he said.

"Back in January, February it seemed impossible to have a final," said Arsenault, who has been a three-time finalist himself.

His brother was unable to get the same experience of sleeping in the school, eating at the cafeteria and bonding with his team and coaches because the organization of the games has changed post-pandemic.

"The biggest part of the experience of the game is to spend five days with your team," he said. "That kind of spirit that's missing this year.

However, Marie-Pierre Hétu, who played in the finals held in Saint John in 1996, was happy that her son had attempted to carry forward the family tradition of being a finalist.

The mother of three said now that her youngest son is crossing the age to participate, she'll be ending her career as a coach, but will still try to be a part of the games in some manner.

It is a difficult task to be a mother and a coach at the same time, but Arsenault opened up more to his mother than he would to any other coach, according to Hétu.

It made her happy as the experience created a lot of memories in the family, "he is telling us things that he wouldn't do with another coach."

Like Hétu, many proud parents cheered for their teams, many wore the colour of their region and moved on to cheer for another event as their child's game finished.

The teams continued playing frisbee outdoors despite heavy rain on Saturday.

"The ambiance is through the roof," said Michel Côté, chair of the 41st Acadian games final.

At Friday's opening ceremony the Qplex had reached its maximum capacity and the organizers had to turn people away.

Côté said this celebration is all about francophone culture and bringing French kids from across different regions together. He was glad that they were able to have a final after two years, although due to the short notice Nova Scotia and Newfoundland could not make it this year.

Rhythm Rathi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal