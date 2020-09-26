Acadia University residence floods after pipe bursts

Thirty students have had to relocate after a pipe burst at an Acadia University residence on Friday night.

According to a spokesperson for the university in Wolfville, N.S., the burst pipe happened on the fifth floor of Cutten House. Some water made it to the third floor.

Some students were moved to spare rooms while others chose to stay with friends.

"As we assess and repair the damage, Acadia's residence life team will work with the students to ensure they have what they need," Acadia spokesperson Sherri Turner told CBC News in an email.

The university anticipates the affected students will be able to return to their rooms in the next few days.

