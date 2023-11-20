ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) investors are sitting on a loss of 58% if they invested three years ago

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 58% share price collapse, in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 21% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow by 10% per year, compound. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. That contrasts with the weak share price, which has fallen 16% compounded, over three years. To be frank we're surprised to see revenue growth and share price growth diverge so strongly. So this is one stock that might be worth investigating further, or even adding to your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 55% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

