The Academy updates rules to make movies screened at drive-in theatres eligible for Oscars 2021

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has now decided to allow drive-in movies to qualify for the 2021 Oscars.

According to a report in USA Today, the Academy's Board of Governors voted for several changes to its traditional rules on Tuesday, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in theatres closing down across the country.

Traditionally, films have to be played for seven days in a theatre in Los Angeles County, with three shows a day, to be eligible for the Oscars.

However, for the 2021 Oscars, drive-in theatres in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco/ Bay Area, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta will now qualify as commercial venues as long as the film in question screens once daily for a seven-day run, the report added.

As per a report in Variety that cited the Academy's Board of Governors' statement, the board initially made changes in response to theatre closure, allowing films unable to screen in theatres to qualify via the Academy Screening Room.

The statement added that with the gradual re-opening of theatres, an addition was included to clarify the two methods for qualification in the Best Picture and general entry categories.

The board has also said that the films may now qualify with a theatrical release in more number of cities including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco/ Bay Area, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta. The films should be screened for a minimum of three times daily for seven days.

