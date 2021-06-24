Freely's latest drop at Academy Sports + Outdoors combines the versatility of athleisure and comfort

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Academy Sports + Outdoors just added fresh new styles to their private-label activewear collection Freely. Perfect for any woman still navigating that work from home wardrobe but also wants to sneak in a quick workout during lunch, she can take comfort in knowing nearly a third of the items are made from recycled materials.

Included in the latest drop are slip-on sneakers, a strappy sports bra, high-rise leggings and barre shoes that promise to hold your stance while perfecting a complicated pose.

"Freely gives women a versatile activewear option at prices and sizes that are inclusive of all lifestyles," said Lori Fike, Vice President and DMM Athletic Apparel at Academy. "We strive for effortless comfort without compromising on style."

High quality but also budget-friendly, Freely even secured the endorsement from fitness blogger Leah Egwuatu, whose favorite thing about the capsule is that "I can grab an entire outfit and look totally put together without breaking the bank."

We linked a number of our favorite products below, but you can shop the entire Freely collection at Academy Sports + Outdoors.