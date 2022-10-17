Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 1/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 2/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 3/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 5/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 6/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 8/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 9/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 10/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 11/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 12/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 13/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 14/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 15/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 16/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 17/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 18/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 19/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 20/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 21/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 22/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 23/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

  • 24/24

    Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

Natalie Oganesyan
·1 min read

Hollywood turned out for the Academy Museum of Motion Picture’s second annual gala on Saturday, raising $10 million in support of the museum’s access, education and programming initiatives.

The star-studded affair was presented by Rolex, the founding supporter and official watch partner of the Academy Museum, and co-chaired by Academy Award-winning actresses Halle Berry and Lupita Nyong’o and museum trustees Jason Blum (“The Black Phone”) and Ryan Murphy (“The Watcher”).

The celebratory evening also honored four Hollywood icons: George Clooney presented Oscar winner and “Ticket to Paradise” co-star Julia Roberts with the inaugural Academy Museum Gala Icon Award. The Visionary Award was presented to Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton by longtime friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino (the upcoming “Challengers”). This year’s Vantage Award was presented by “Nope” star Daniel Kaluuya to Academy Award-winning director, producer, and writer Sir Steve McQueen for his work “helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema.” Lastly, groundbreaking producer and museum trustee, Miky Lee received the Pillar Award from Jeffrey Katzenberg acknowledging her exemplary leadership and support for the international film community.

Some of the Academy Museum Gala’s attendees included congressman Adam Schiff, Adrien Brody, Alana Haim, Alexa Demie, Ava DuVernay, BJ Novak, Academy CEO Bill Kramer, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Chloe Zhao, Christina Ricci, Cleo Wade, Colman Domingo, trustees David Dolby and Natasha Dolby, Eddie Redmayne, Eiza González, Emma Stone, trustee Eric Esrailian, Gia Coppola, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Glenn Close, Ha Jung-Woo, Academy Museum Director and President Jacqueline Stewart, Academy President Janet Yang, Jeremy Strong and many more.

Scroll further to see some of the stars in attendance, on the red carpet and inside the gala:

Latest Stories

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Canadian forward Jonathan David scores twice for Lille, leads all Ligue 1 goal-scorers

    STRASBOURG, France — Canadian Jonathan David scored twice in Lille's 3-0 win over Strasbourg on Friday to lead the French league with nine goals in 11 games this season. The 22-year-old from Ottawa tops Brazil's Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who have eight goals apiece for Paris Saint-German, and Lorient's Terem Moffi who is also on eight. David, who has goals in four straight league games, scored in the 41st minute from the penalty spot after Brazilian defender Ismaily was called for a foul. His se

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e