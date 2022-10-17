Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)

Hollywood turned out for the Academy Museum of Motion Picture’s second annual gala on Saturday, raising $10 million in support of the museum’s access, education and programming initiatives.

The star-studded affair was presented by Rolex, the founding supporter and official watch partner of the Academy Museum, and co-chaired by Academy Award-winning actresses Halle Berry and Lupita Nyong’o and museum trustees Jason Blum (“The Black Phone”) and Ryan Murphy (“The Watcher”).

The celebratory evening also honored four Hollywood icons: George Clooney presented Oscar winner and “Ticket to Paradise” co-star Julia Roberts with the inaugural Academy Museum Gala Icon Award. The Visionary Award was presented to Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton by longtime friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino (the upcoming “Challengers”). This year’s Vantage Award was presented by “Nope” star Daniel Kaluuya to Academy Award-winning director, producer, and writer Sir Steve McQueen for his work “helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema.” Lastly, groundbreaking producer and museum trustee, Miky Lee received the Pillar Award from Jeffrey Katzenberg acknowledging her exemplary leadership and support for the international film community.

Some of the Academy Museum Gala’s attendees included congressman Adam Schiff, Adrien Brody, Alana Haim, Alexa Demie, Ava DuVernay, BJ Novak, Academy CEO Bill Kramer, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Chloe Zhao, Christina Ricci, Cleo Wade, Colman Domingo, trustees David Dolby and Natasha Dolby, Eddie Redmayne, Eiza González, Emma Stone, trustee Eric Esrailian, Gia Coppola, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Glenn Close, Ha Jung-Woo, Academy Museum Director and President Jacqueline Stewart, Academy President Janet Yang, Jeremy Strong and many more.

Scroll further to see some of the stars in attendance, on the red carpet and inside the gala: