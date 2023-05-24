The Academy Museum Podcast Season 2 to Explore Casting Stories Behind Vivien Leigh, Joan Fontaine and Noble Johnson (EXCLUSIVE)

The Academy Museum’s podcast will launch its Season 2 with the series “Close Up on Casting” bowing on June 15.

In the course of 10 episodes, “Close Up on Casting,” produced in partnership with LAist, will try to answer the Academy’s question: “Who gets the part?”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Variety

The episode topics will include “The Casting of ‘Rebecca:’ Vivien Leigh vs. Joan Fontaine,” “Typecasting and the Studio System: The Case of Noble Johnson,” “Innovators in New Hollywood: Marion Dougherty + Lynn Stalmaster,” “Breaking Boundaries in the 70s: Reuben Cannon” and “Typecasting Revisited: ‘In the Cut’ and Casting Against Type.”

Academy Museum director and president Jacqueline Stewart returns as the podcast host and will explore how vital this overlooked filmmaking contribution has been to film history. The series was inspired by museum visitors’ interest in the collections of audition tapes, early Polaroid photos of actors and casting directors’ notes.

Stewart will sit down with casting directors and scholars — including Cara Caddoo, Reuben Cannon, Sarah Finn, Eric Goldberg, Kim Hardin, Mary Hidalgo, Lora Kennedy, Laurie Parker, David Rubin and Patricia White. In addition to interviews, the podcast will feature exclusive content and archival audio to enhance the listeners’ experience.

The podcast returns as a continuation of the partnership between the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and LAist Studios, and follows “The Academy Museum Podcast’s” inaugural season “And The Oscar Goes To…”

The 10 episodes will premiere every Thursday, and conclude on August 17. “The Academy Museum Podcast: Close Up on Casting” will be available across all podcast platforms, as well as the Academy Museum and LAist Studios websites.

Listen to “Close Up on Casting” teaser here.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.