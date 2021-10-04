Academy Of Motion Pictures and Sciences Announce Partnership With FilmAid – Film News in Brief

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences announced its partnership with FilmAid, a non-profit humanitarian organization working with refugees and other vulnerable communities around the world titled, “AcademyxFilmAid: Visiting Arts Series.”

The series will include conversations and master classes on the art of filmmaking, including media training courses in an effort to give young people the necessary skills and confidence to express themselves. The Academy will enlist members to give behind-the-scenes insights into a variety of topics, including costume design, cinematography, directing, documentary filmmaking and sound mixing.

More from Variety

Academy governor and education and outreach committee chair Wynn P. Thomas spoke on the series. “This partnership will serve as a bridge between the Academy and the next generation of international filmmakers in communities whose vital stories need to be heard.”

FilmAid was founded by film producer Caroline Baron in 1999 in response to the refugee crisis in Kosovo. Having worked in over 20 countries, FilmAid has been a leader in amplifying the voices of displaced youth and providing life-saving information to communities in need.

Watch the Academy x FilmAid series here.

IFTA Announces Results From 2021 Election

The Independent Film and Television Alliance (IFTA) announced Clay Epstein, president of Film Mode Entertainment, as chairperson for the organization’s 2021-2023 term, along with seven newly elected board members.

The IFTA elections took place by electronic ballot and the results were unveiled during IFTA’s meeting of the board of directors on Sept. 30.

The seven individuals selected to IFTA’s 15-person board of directors include J.D. Beaufils from VMI Worldwide, Jason Buckley from Lakeshore Entertainment, David Fannon from Screen Media, Lisa Gutberlet from Blue Fox Entertainment, Nat McCormick from The Exchange, Michael Ryan from GFM and Rob Williams from Participant Media.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.