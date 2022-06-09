Academy Marching in L.A. Pride Parade for First Time — With Giant Oscar in Tow (EXCLUSIVE)

Marc Malkin
·2 min read

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is stepping out for LGBTQ Pride.

Variety can exclusively report that the Academy will march for the first time in the Los Angeles Pride Parade on June 12 in Hollywood. A giant Oscar statuette will be along for the ride on a specially-designed trolley.

More from Variety

“We’re proud and excited the Academy will participate in the L.A. Pride March this year for the first time,” Academy vice president of impact and operations Jeanell English said in a statement. “Our presence this weekend at the parade helps foster our goal of creating and sustaining an inclusive, safe film community where our LGBTQ+ employees, Academy members and artists around the world are visible, engaged and valued.”

About 75 people, including Academy leadership, staff and their families, are expected to participate.

In conjunction with the Academy Museum, marchers will be wearing t-shirts emblazoned with Oscar statuettes across the front in each color of the pride flag while handing out branded swag to attendees. The theme for the Academy’s participation is The Future of Film Is Inclusive.

Pride is also being celebrated with an LGBTQ hub at aframe.oscars.org along with special screenings at the Academy Museum, including “The Watermelon Woman With Greetings From Africa,” “Making Love,” “All That Jazz,” “My Own Private Idaho” and “Happy Together With Chungking Express.”

The Pride Parade returns to Hollywood this year, where the first permitted gay parade in the world was held in 1970. Kickoff is at Hollywood and Cahuenga at 10:30 a.m. PT on June 12 and heads west before turning south on Highland to Sunset and then ending at Cahuenga. “Hacks” star Mark Indelicato serves as Celebrity Grand Marshal with Paula Abdul as Icon Grand Marshal and Sir Lady Java as Community Grand Marshal.

The post-parade Pride Village celebration takes place on Hollywood Blvd. between Cahuenga Blvd. and Vine St.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Minus suspended Kane, relaxed Oilers facing elimination: 'No pressure on our end'

    EDMONTON — Zach Hyman was up big in a playoff series last spring. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens know what happened next. Duncan Keith, meanwhile, and his Chicago Blackhawks were down 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks back in 2011 before triumphing in a trio of must-wins to force Game 7. At the tail end of their first seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, both men know the climb their current team faces is a daunting one. The Colorado Avalanche have captured the first three games

  • Uguak hits game-winning 3 as Stingers complete comeback over River Lions for 3rd straight win

    Aher Uguak nailed a walk-off three-pointer during the Elam Ending to lift the defending champion Edmonton Stingers over the Niagara River Lions with a 79-77 road victory on Monday night in CEBL action at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont. Edmonton completed the comeback after trailing 45-39 at the half and 69-63 entering the Elam Ending, with the target score set for 78. Brody Clarke led the team with 18 points, while hometown product Jordan Baker posted a double-double with 13 rebounds

  • Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute

    VANCOUVER — Canada's men's soccer team refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match on Sunday against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body. Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for B.C. Place in Vancouver, was cancelled less than two hours before kickoff. Hundreds of disappointed fans dressed in red and white uniforms lingered outside the stadium after the news broke. The Canadian players issued a statement Sunday afternoon sayi

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Gausman and defence struggle early as Blue Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman judged the rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins as his worst outing of the season. Gausman (5-4) surrendered nine hits and five runs (three earned), a walk and struck out three in an 8-6 loss that allowed the Twins (32-24) to take two of three in the weekend set against the Blue Jays (31-21) on Sunday. The first-year Toronto righty lasted only 3 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in his 11 starts he didn't make it to the fifth inning. In the first two

  • Jon Cooper and the Lightning face their toughest test

    The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves looking for answers against a hot New York Rangers team as the dream of winning the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year looks less and less likely.

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Brandon teen starts Manitoba's first all-female cricket team

    One high school girl's dream grew into the first all-female cricket team in Manitoba, thanks to a group of like-minded teenagers from Brandon. Mahee Patel grew up playing the sport with her family and decided to try and recruit girls at the Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School where she's a student. Patel says she was pleasantly surprised by the response. "I had no faith that more than like three girls would join. But it turns out a lot of them did," Patel said. On Saturday the Crocus Plains

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Lightning back home, determined to rebound against Rangers

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There’s no panic in the Tampa Bay Lightning. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are down 2-0 to the New York Rangers in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal but remain confident they have what it takes to climb back into the best-of-seven series. “Nobody’s expecting us to win a conference final 4-0,” forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said Saturday. Game 3 is Sunday at Amalie Arena after the Rangers dominated the first two games at home. Lightning coach Jon C

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to