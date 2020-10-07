Academy makes major change: Drive-in movies can now qualify for 2021 Oscars

In a major nod to a theatrical year strangled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will allow drive-in movies to qualify for the 2021 Oscars.

In fact, on Tuesday the Academy's Board of Governors voted for several exceptional revisions to its traditional rules due the pandemic which closed theaters around the country.

Films traditionally have to complete a seven-day in a Los Angeles County theater, with three shows a day, to be eligible for the Oscars.

But for the 2021 Oscars, drive-in theaters in major cities – Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco/Bay Area, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta – will now qualify as commercial venues as long as the film in question screens once daily for a seven-day run.

The Board of Governors further adjusted their elgibility guidelines Tuesday as theaters continue to open across the country.

The board decreed that films may now qualify with a theatrical release in an expanded list of cities (Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco/Bay Area, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta), screening at least three times daily for seven days.

The Academy had already decreed in April that for the 2021 Oscars, films that were intended for theatrical release, but are initially made available through commercial streaming, VOD service or other broadcast (think "Mulan") due to the pandemic, can qualify.

The films must be made made available on the Academy's secure screening room member site within 60 days of the film’s streaming/VOD release or broadcast. (It's optional for films with a theatrical release.)

The Oscars are planned for April 25, 2021.

