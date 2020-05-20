Academy considers delaying the 2021 Oscars

Oscars (Credit: Getty)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is considering postponing the 2021 Oscars, according to reports.

Sources have told Variety that 'it's likely' that the biggest night in the movie calendar will be shifted to another date.

Though the source added that 'details, including potential new dates, have not been fully discussed or formally proposed yet'.

The event is currently set to take place on 28 February, 2021, broadcasting live on the ABC network in the US and to millions worldwide.

Academy president David Rubin was non-committal last month when asked whether this next year's event would take place, saying that it was 'impossible to know what the landscape will be'.

His comments came following a temporary rule change for the 2021 awards, which has allowed movies which haven't played in cinemas to be eligible for the first time.

“The Academy firmly believes there is no greater way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theater,” read a statement from the Academy.

“Our commitment to that is unchanged and unwavering. Nonetheless, the historically tragic COVID-19 pandemic necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules. The Academy supports our members and colleagues during this time of uncertainty. We recognize the importance of their work being seen and also celebrated, especially now, when audiences appreciate movies more than ever.”

However, to be considered, movies must have had a planned theatrical release rather than be a direct-to-streaming project.

The move comes as cinemas remain shuttered around the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Signs of re-opening, with social distancing measures in place, are emerging however, with UK screens aiming to open in June or July.