Academy Board Adds Marlee Matlin, Jason Reitman, Jason Blum and More to the Ranks
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the newly elected Board of Governors for the 2022-2023 year.
Elected to the board for the first time are Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin, cinematographer Dion Beebe, director Jason Reitman, producer Jason Blum, casting director Richard Hicks and more. In addition, four incumbents were re-elected to the board, including Ruth E. Carter (costume designers), Donna Gigliotti (executives), Howard Berger (makeup artists and hairstylists) and Eric Roth (writers). In addition, Oscar nominee Charles Fox returns to the board after a hiatus.
They will join returning governors Pam Abdy, Kate Amend, Bonnie Arnold, Lesley Barber, Charles Bernstein, Susanne Bier, Jon Bloom, Gary C. Bourgeois, Rob Bredow, Brooke Breton, Paul Cameron, Eduardo Castro, Bill Corso, Teri E. Dorman, Tom Duffield, Ava DuVernay, Linda Flowers, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Whoopi Goldberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Larry Karaszewski, Laura C. Kim, Christina Kounelias, David Linde, Isis Mussenden, Stephen Rivkin, Howard A. Rodman, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Wynn P. Thomas, Jennifer Todd, Jean Tsien, Mandy Walker, Rita Wilson, Janet Yang and Debra Zane.
As a result of this election, the Board will now comprise of 54% women and 28% of members will belong to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.
Each of the Academy’s 17 branches are represented by three governors, who may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years. The purpose of the Board of Governors is to set the Academy’s strategic vision, preserve the organization’s financial health and assure its mission’s fulfillment.
With David Rubin wrapping up his tenure as Academy president, the next leader of the Academy is likely among the 54 Board members. Voting for the new officers is set to take place this summer.
The complete list of those elected and currently serving are below:
Elected to the Board for the first time:
Marlee Matlin, Actors Branch
Richard Hicks, Casting Directors Branch
Dion Beebe, Cinematographers Branch
Jason Reitman, Directors Branch
Chris Hegedus, Documentary Branch
Nancy Richardson, Film Editors Branch
Megan Colligan, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
Jason Blum, Producers Branch
Missy Parker, Production Design Branch
Marlon West, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
Peter Devlin, Sound Branch
Paul Debevec, Visual Effects Branch
Incumbent governors reelected to the Board:
Ruth E. Carter, Costume Designers Branch
Donna Gigliotti, Executives Branch
Howard Berger, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch
Eric Roth, Writers Branch
Returning to the Board after a hiatus:
Charles Fox, Music Branch
Returning Governors:
Pam Abdy, Executives Branch
Kate Amend, Documentary Branch
Bonnie Arnold, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
Lesley Barber, Music Branch
Charles Bernstein, Music Branch
Susanne Bier, Directors Branch
Jon Bloom, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
Gary C. Bourgeois, Sound Branch
Rob Bredow, Visual Effects Branch
Brooke Breton, Visual Effects Branch
Paul Cameron, Cinematographers Branch
Eduardo Castro, Costume Designers Branch
Bill Corso, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch
Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch
Tom Duffield, Production Design Branch
Ava DuVernay, Directors Branch
Linda Flowers, Makeup and Hairstylists Branch
DeVon Franklin, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board
Rodrigo García, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board
Whoopi Goldberg, Actors Branch
Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Branch
Larry Karaszewski, Writers Branch
Laura C. Kim, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
Christina Kounelias, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
David Linde, Executives Branch
Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch
Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch
Howard A. Rodman, Writers Branch
Terilyn A. Shropshire, Film Editors Branch
Kim Taylor-Coleman, Casting Directors Branch
Wynn P. Thomas, Production Design Branch
Jennifer Todd, Producers Branch
Jean Tsien, Documentary Branch
Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch
Rita Wilson, Actors Branch
Janet Yang, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board
Debra Zane, Casting Directors Branch
Outgoing board members:
Craig Barron, Visual Effects Branch
Kevin Collier, Sound Branch
Laura Dern, Actors Branch
Dody J. Dorn, Film Editors Branch (did not run for reelection)
Mark Johnson, Producers Branch
Laura Karpman, Music Branch
Ellen Kuras. Cinematographers Branch (did not run for reelection)
Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
Jan Pascale, Production Design Branch
David Rubin, Casting Directors Branch (outgoing AMPAS president)
Steven Spielberg, Directors Branch
Nancy Utley, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
Roger Ross Williams, Documentary Branch
