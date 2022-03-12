Academy Awards Key Art Unveiled By ABC-TV, First Look At This Year’s Hosts
It’s time for lights, cameras, action – and key art, as the 94th Academy Awards gears up with an ABC-TV release of its first official shot of this year’s three Oscar hosts.
The 94th edition of the Oscars arrives on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show airs live on ABC, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes teaming up to keep the show running.
The just-released key art depicts Hall, Schumer and Sykes sitting in a movie theater with their hands up in the air. The words “Movie lovers unite” call out above the Oscars’ logo.
The key art:
