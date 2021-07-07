Academy Award®-Winning Actor Anthony Hopkins’ Newest Thriller ZERO CONTACT to Premiere Exclusively as an NFT on VUELE.io

VUELE
·3 min read

VUELE™ becomes the first global NFT feature-length film and digital
collectible NFT viewing platform

Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VUELE (www.vuele.io) the world’s premier first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film NFT viewing and distribution platform, announced today it will debut Anthony Hopkins’ new movie, ZERO CONTACT, exclusively to consumers as an NFT.

NFTs use the same type of technology that underpins cryptocurrencies to verify the authenticity of other digital assets like artwork, recordings, movies, and a wide range of virtual collectibles.

VUELE members will have the opportunity to purchase and watch feature-length films like ZERO CONTACT and other highly sought-after content, including behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen footage, bonus features, exclusive Q&As, #filmobilia, and much more. Sign-up to learn when the ZERO CONTACT NFT will drop: https://vuele.io/#newsletter

ZERO CONTACT stars Academy Award®-Winner Anthony Hopkins (The Father) and features acclaimed actors Aleks Paunovic, Veronica Ferres, and Chris Brochu among its ensemble cast. The film was shot during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The movie follows five characters based all over the world and connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart (played by Anthony Hopkins). They are forced to work together to shut down Hart’s most secret invention – a machine that is either the solution to mankind’s problems or the end of life on earth.

ZERO CONTACT is produced and directed by Rick Dugdale (Intrigo Anthology, Recon), written and co-produced by Cam Cannon (USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage), production design by Tink, cinematography by Edd Lukas; producer, Peter Toumasis (Man on Fire, Domino) with an executive producer team that includes Dan Petrie, Jr (Blackway, An Ordinary Man) and Dan Fellman (Logan Lucky) and Hakan Karlsson.

VUELE opens the doors to filmmakers with an entirely new platform to reach consumers and develop new business models in terms of “releasing” a film. The opportunities are endless, and as consumers become more familiar with the new platform, it is estimated that more direct-to-NFT consumer distribution will become common place.

VUELEs will be available to be watched, collected, and shared exclusively on the VUELE platform. VUELE members will enjoy access to exclusive, limited-edition film and film content – a truly unique experience for movie fans and digital collectors alike!

The power of VUELE is immense. Sign up here to be a part of VUELE today.

“This project was truly a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Rick Dugdale, VUELE co-head. “We had to innovate at every step of the way, shooting in 17 countries around the world during a global pandemic. It only makes sense for a film like this to continue its ground-breaking trajectory by revolutionizing the way Hollywood films are premiered, viewed, and shared utilizing blockchain technology.”

Cameron Chell, co-head of VUELE, said: “For VUELE’s very first movie to be featuring such a high-profile star is a major endorsement for what we see as the next frontier for Hollywood and how it will premiere feature-length films and merchandise collectibles surrounding the films produced. This is just the beginning for our platform and NFT capabilities which will enable our partners to explore new opportunities and set new standards of how movies will be consumed by fans and collectors. VUELE is perfectly poised to transform the direct-to-consumer entertainment distribution channel.”

About VUELE

VUELE [pronounced View-lee] is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. Users will be able to become owners of exclusive, limited edition film, and collector NFT content which they can watch, collect, sell, and trade on the vuele.io platform.

VUELE provides movie fans and collectors alike with the ultimate consumer-focused digital collection and viewing platform. Visit: www.vuele.io.

The VUELE (vuele.io) platform is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment.
Full details of the joint venture are contained in the Form 8-K filed by CurrencyWorks on July 7, 2021 at www.sec.gov.

Contact

Media
media@vuele.io


